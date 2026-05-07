PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Japan’s Advantage seeks to double AUM in one year
Advantage’s ambitious plan coincides with the sale of a 5% equity stake to Australia’s Pinnacle Investment Management in January.
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Advantage’s ambitious plan coincides with the sale of a 5% equity stake to Australia’s Pinnacle Investment Management in January.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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