PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
SaaSpocalypse now? It’s nuanced when it comes to PE funds
Our analysis this week of PEI Group performance data shows it's not all doom and gloom for software-focused funds, though the AI disruption threat is very real.
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Our analysis this week of PEI Group performance data shows it's not all doom and gloom for software-focused funds, though the AI disruption threat is very real.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
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