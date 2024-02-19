Japan’s Sunrise Capital to spin out, rebrand this year

PEI reported in 2020 that the firm was mid-way through the process of spinning out incrementally over four vintages.

Sunrise Capital, the Japanese buyout unit of CLSA Capital Partners, will change its name this year as part of an ongoing spinout from its parent.

Tokyo-headquartered Sunrise will become “independent” of CLSA in 2024, president and representative director Megumi Kiyozuka said at the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association’s Asia Private Equity Forum. CLSA Capital Partners is the asset management arm of Asian securities brokerage CLSA.

“We’re going to change our fund name, Sunrise Capital, probably around the middle of this year,” he added.

As part of the transition, Sunrise will move to an independent Tokyo office, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. CLSA did not return a request for comment.

Sunrise’s spinout has been years in the making. In 2020, Private Equity International reported that the firm was mid-way through the process of spinning out incrementally over four vintages. CLSA owned 100 percent of Sunrise’s first two funds, then slashed its holding to 75 percent for the 2016-vintage Fund III and 50 percent in the 2020-vintage Fund IV.

Sunrise’s Tokyo-based management team will own an additional 25 percent of Fund V, making them majority owners, and be wholly independent in Fund VI, with no cash transaction involved. According to PEI data, Sunrise has yet to launch Fund V.

Founded in 2006, Sunrise Capital has raised approximately $2 billion to date, Kiyozuka said at the HKVCA event. Most of this has come from global investors, he noted. Sunrise’s LPs include HarbourVest Partners and the John S and James L Knight Foundation, according to PEI data.

The firm has been extremely active over the past year, having completed four exits in 2023 and one IPO, per its website. It has completed four acquisitions since August, including used car exporter BE FORWARD and food store operator Hiiragi Holdings.

Sunrise would not be the first captive Japan firm to seek independence. T Capital Partners, for example, was known as Tokio Marine Capital before staff completed a management buyout from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance in 2019. The decision was motivated by a desire to raise overseas capital.

“Lots of people, particularly overseas investors, told us our performance is quite nice but they can’t commit because we’re a captive fund,” T Capital Partners president Koji Sasaki told PEI at the time.

“Japanese private equity investors, particularly banks and insurance houses, know us very well so they don’t care about our captive nature, but little by little, some pension funds learned an overseas view of corporate governance and sometimes talk about the weak points of captive funds.”