KIC plans to expand its alternatives allocation

The sovereign wealth fund is also in the process of opening an office in Mumbai.

Institution: Korea Investment Corporation

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

AUM: $181.4 billion

Allocation to alternatives: 22.7%

Korea Investment Corporation’s alternatives allocation has slightly dropped from 22.8 percent in December 2022 to 22.7 percent in August 2023, while its private equity allocation has increased from $16 billion to $17.7 billion within the same period.

The corporation’s annualised rate of return over the past five years was 9.68 percent, and its annualised return since inception for alternatives is 8.06 percent.

The firm will promote gradual expansion of alternative investments and will establish new alternative investment bases. As a long-term investor, it seeks to improve mid- to long-term returns through the illiquidity premium, while also diversifying the entrusted asset portfolio.

The firm hopes to expand its direct/common investments to strengthen internal human resources expertise and reduce costs. It is also pursuing the establishment of an office in Mumbai to take advantage of blue-chip alternative investment opportunities in India, which is expected to benefit from the reorganisation of the global supply chain as the world’s most populous country. The office approval process and land securing are currently in progress, and it is scheduled to open in January 2024.

KIC has a 9.8 percent allocation to private equity, comprising $17.7 billion in capital.

