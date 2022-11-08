Kinderhook Industries raises $1.6bn

The US investment firm has held a final close on its seventh fund.

Fund name: Kinderhook Capital Fund 7

Kinderhook Capital Fund 7 Fund size: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close Date of final close: November 2022

November 2022 Time on the road: 13 months

13 months Predecessor fund: Kinderhook Capital Fund 6 ($1 billion)

Kinderhook Industries has held a final close for Kinderhook Capital Fund 7 on $1.6 billion, the firm said.

The fund surpasses its predecessor, Kinderhook Capital Fund 6, which held a final close on $1 billion in January 2020. Fund VII follows the same strategy as its predecessor in the series and invests in North America, with a focus on buyout vehicles.

Kinderhook received commitments from a variety of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, family offices and pensions.

Kinderhook Industries is a private investment firm founded in 2003, with a focus on mid-market businesses in the healthcare services, environmental, business services, automotive and light manufacturing sectors.