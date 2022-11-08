Kinderhook Industries raises $1.6bn

- Fund name: Kinderhook Capital Fund 7
- Fund size: $1.6 billion
- Stage of fundraising: Final close
- Date of final close: November 2022
- Time on the road: 13 months
- Predecessor fund: Kinderhook Capital Fund 6 ($1 billion)
Kinderhook Industries has held a final close for Kinderhook Capital Fund 7 on $1.6 billion, the firm said.
The fund surpasses its predecessor, Kinderhook Capital Fund 6, which held a final close on $1 billion in January 2020. Fund VII follows the same strategy as its predecessor in the series and invests in North America, with a focus on buyout vehicles.
Kinderhook received commitments from a variety of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, family offices and pensions.
Kinderhook Industries is a private investment firm founded in 2003, with a focus on mid-market businesses in the healthcare services, environmental, business services, automotive and light manufacturing sectors.