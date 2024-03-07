KKR’s Nuttall spies ‘massive opportunity’ in Japanese buyouts

The co-chief executive's comments coincide with a raft of Japanese buyout funds returning to market to capitalise on rising investor demand.

Japan is currently private equity’s most exciting buyout market, according to KKR’s co-chief executive.

Speaking at PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit in Orlando on Wednesday, Scott Nuttall told attendees that there is “massive opportunity” in Japan.

“If you ask me, the market that’s probably the most interesting today for traditional buyouts, it’s probably Japan,” he said.

“It reminds us of the US of Europe maybe 30 years ago with a lot of companies with a significant amount of subsidiaries that may get sold over the long term. We bought three businesses from Hitachi in the recent past, just to name one example.”

KKR was awarded Deal of the Year in Asia in the PEI Awards 2023 for the roughly $5.5 billion take-private of logistics business Hitachi Transport System, signed in November 2022. The deal is understood to have been Japan’s largest M&A transaction that year.

The firm also received the nod for Asia-Pacific’s best exit, having made what was understood to be $2.7 billion of distributions – or more than 10x the invested cost – from its investment in Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Kokusai Electric. It had initially acquired Kokusai from Hitachi in 2017 at a reported valuation of $2.3 billion.

KKR has nine Japanese companies within its private equity and tech growth portfolios, including life science equipment manufacturer Koki Holdings, automotive component supplier Marelli and supermarket chain Seiyu, according to its website.

“There’s plenty to do around the world, but you have to be able to operate within these companies and work with management to really improve them,” Nuttall added.

Nuttall’s view echos that of Ming Lu, KKR’s executive chairman of Asia-Pacific, who told delegates at the Hong Kong Venture Capital & Private Equity Association’s Asia Private Equity Forum in January that the firm saw “sizeable opportunities” in Japan’s public-to-private cohort.

Private equity firms are growing increasingly excited about carve-out and take-private opportunities relating to Tokyo Stock Exchange reforms, as well as business succession and restructuring opportunities in the country’s mid-market.

Managers with Japan strategies are looking to capitalise on this attractive investment landscape. As PEI noted on Wednesday, a raft of Japanese buyout funds are coming to market simultaneously amid rising LP demand for countries that offer strong distributed to paid-in ratios.

Investor appetite for Japan-focused buyouts is at an “unprecedented high,” Niklas Amundsson, a Hong Kong-based partner at placement firm Monument Group, told PEI this week.

“This surge in interest is driven by the success of Japanese mid-market fund managers in generating substantial DPI across various exit strategies… the DPI achievements are notable not only within the Asian context but also in comparison to global benchmarks.”