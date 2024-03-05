Korea Post Insurance seeks domestic blind-pool fund managers

Korea Post hopes to commit $150m-$225m to private equity funds in the country.

Institution: Korea Post

Headquarters: Sejong-si, South Korea

AUM: 148.08 trillion Korean won ($109.5 billion, €103.4 billion)

Allocation to alternatives: 8.7%

Korea Post Insurance, the investment unit of Korea Post, has issued a request for proposal for domestic private equity fund managers.

The pension hopes to commit a total of 200 billion-300 billion Korean won ($150 million-$225 million; €132 million-€207 million) to a maximum of two fund managers, with a focus on venture capital strategy funds in the TMT sector. Eligible managers should hold at least 200 billion won of venture capital management assets in size.

The submission date is 15 March and a decision will be put to the investment committee in April.

The 108 trillion Korean won insurer currently has a 8.7 percent allocation to alternative investments.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.