Korea’s Hahn & Co taps domestic LPs for debut won vehicle

The parallel fund will invest alongside Hahn & Co IV, which is expected to close near its $3.25bn target in Q1 2024, PEI understands.

Korean buyout firm Hahn & Co has launched its first won-denominated private equity vehicle, Private Equity International understands.

The Seoul-headquartered firm set up a won-denominated parallel vehicle to invest alongside its fourth flagship fund, according to a source familiar with the matter. The vehicle was created to accommodate at least six Korean LPs that did not wish to invest in a USD-denominated fund targeting Korea, the source noted.

The parallel fund is understood to be roughly 15-20 percent the size of Hahn & Co IV, which has a $3.25 billion target. Fund IV launched in 2022 and held a $1.9 billion first close in May 2023, according to PEI data. The vehicle is expected to hold a final close near its target in Q1 2024, one of the sources said.

Hahn & Co’s three existing flagship funds have only raised capital from international investors, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Hahn & Co declined to comment.

The firm raised $3.2 billion in total for its 2019-vintage Hahn & Co III, PEI reported at the time. The main fund held a final close on $2.7 billion, ahead of its $2.5 billion target, with an additional $500 million raised for co-investments. According to PEI data, LPs included Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System, New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York State Teachers’ Retirement System.

Hahn & Co III had generated a 1.49x TVPI and 23.1 percent IRR as of 31 March, according to data from the State Board of Administration of Florida.

Should Hahn & Co IV reach its target, it would be the third-largest fund raised by a Korea-headquartered private equity firm, according to PEI data. The two largest were both raised by MBK Partners, which collected $6.5 billon for the 2019-vintage MBK Partners V and $4.1 billion for the 2016-vintage MBK Partners IV.

Hahn & Co’s decision to accept domestic capital makes sense given the challenges facing Asia-Pacific-based fundraisers in 2023. Funds targeting the region collected just $30 billion in the first three quarters of 2023, on track to finish well below the $85.2 billion raised in 2022 and $126.6 billion in 2021, per PEI data.

Korea’s largest pensions and government-related investment bodies are typically enthusiastic supporters of home-grown managers, one fundraising executive active in Korea told PEI on condition of anonymity. The hugely influential National Pension Service of Korea, for example, has backed funds managed by Korea’s Crescendo Equity Partners, IMM Private Equity, SL Investment and STIC Investments, according to PEI data.