Korea’s Yellow Umbrella seeks local VC managers

Institution: Yellow Umbrella
Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
AUM: 20.54 trillion Korean won
Allocation to alternatives: 24.8%
Yellow Umbrella has issued a request for proposals for domestic venture capital fund managers.
The pension hopes to commit a total of 80 billion Korean won ($62 million; €56 million) to at most six venture capital managers, with funds in three size categories: more than 120 billion Korean won for large-scale managers, more than 50 billion Korean won for middle-scale managers, and less than 50 billion Korean won for small-scale managers. Managers need at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry.
The submission deadline is 27 July with a decision put forth to the investment committee in mid-September.
