Korea’s Yellow Umbrella seeks local VC managers

The South Korean pension issues an RFP for domestic VC managers.

Institution: Yellow Umbrella

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

AUM: 20.54 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 24.8%

Yellow Umbrella has issued a request for proposals for domestic venture capital fund managers.

The pension hopes to commit a total of 80 billion Korean won ($62 million; €56 million) to at most six venture capital managers, with funds in three size categories: more than 120 billion Korean won for large-scale managers, more than 50 billion Korean won for middle-scale managers, and less than 50 billion Korean won for small-scale managers. Managers need at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry.

The submission deadline is 27 July with a decision put forth to the investment committee in mid-September.

