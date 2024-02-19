KVIC seeks a global VC manager

Institution: Korea Venture Investment Corporation
Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
AUM: $11.5 billion
Korea Venture Investment Corporation has issued a request for proposal for venture capital managers.
The pension plans to commit a total of 150 billion won ($112 million; €104 million) to a venture fund manager. KVIC will invest through its fund of funds vehicle, the Foreign VC Investment Fund. The eligible manager should manage a venture capital fund with at least half of its commitment from non-Korean limited partners, at least two key investment members should possess a minimum of two years’ investment experience at venture capital firms.
The submission date is 11 April and a decision will be put to the investment committee in June.
The Korean investor’s recent private equity commitments have focused on venture capital and debt in Asia-Pacific and Middle East/North Africa.
