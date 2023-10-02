L Catterton: Building the category leaders of tomorrow

Though the world may be increasingly unpredictable, the consumer response to such forces at work is not, says L Catterton’s global co-chief executive Scott Dahnke.

How are demographic shifts impacting the consumer landscape?

From a macroeconomic perspective, demographic shifts are often overstated in their magnitude, but tend to be under-represented from a consumer behaviour standpoint.

There are more than eight billion people in the world, and over 50 percent are millennials and Gen Z. Most consumers, therefore, have yet to reach their peak consumption years. While every generation is impacted by its environment, what is unique about the younger generations is that they have grown up in a connected world: there are more than 16 billion active mobile devices today. That’s more than two per person.

Given those structural changes, how do millennials and Gen Zs consume products differently to prior generations?

The hyperconnected world in which millennials and Gen Zs have been raised, and the structural changes endemic to this shift, will continue to impact the consumer landscape to a greater degree than any differences between demographic cohorts. What remains consistent about consumers is that they have always sought value-aligned brands – brands that make a statement about who they are as individuals. You can go all the way back to the Romans or Ancient Egyptians and you will find that consumers were looking to acquire products that reflected who they were, their values and their standing in the community. While the values and value drivers may change, fundamental consumer behaviours remain consistent.

What’s different about the emerging generations is how they use technology throughout the entire consumer journey – from brand discovery to purchase decision and beyond. Moreover, the ability to leverage technology to directly reach the consumer has led to a micro-fragmentation of brands in most categories. Historically, it would have been difficult to build a scaled brand without going through a major retailer. Today, all businesses – including brick-and-mortar retailers – need to utilise technology to maximise performance.

We are witnessing behavioural differences from this generational shift: people are getting married later and want to work more independently. These societal drivers do impact spending priorities. That said, these shifts are a result of environmental context. The consumer spending of the next generations, for example, will be impacted by AI, virtual reality and other technologies of which we are not yet aware.

To what extent are consumer behaviours consistent around the world?

Because of increasing global trade and access to media and technology, there is a great deal of consistency across geographies. We often say that ideas move around the world faster than brands or companies can. The thematic shifts that are occurring in one corner of the world often presage what we will see on a global basis in the years to come.

As a result, people with the same socioeconomic profile consume in a largely similar way, regardless of where they live. I think it is the first time this has been true in the history of civilisation.

How does data-driven investment work in the context of the consumer sector?

Popular perception is that investing in the consumer sector is cyclical and based on momentum. Our goal, however, is to deliver consistent, all-weather returns based on fundamentals. Our data-driven approach enables us to disassociate returns from cycles.

For instance, we invest in categories that are not pro-cyclical – we expect these categories to grow in any market environment. We survey over a half a million unique consumers each year to understand the drivers of their spending and how they choose to allocate their resources. We are looking for vectors – tracking both direction and magnitude. These insights inform everything that we do.

Once we have identified a target category, we then spend time understanding which strategies are likely to be sustainably advantaged and which brands are best positioned to capitalise on them. For example, in 2021, we acquired Birkenstock. From a macro standpoint, some segments of the footwear category are not that attractive, but in the context of the work-from-home trend, casual footwear has become more interesting. Within that context, it became clear that Birkenstock – which has unequivocal product performance, 250 years of heritage and real brand differentiation – had tremendous growth potential.

Another example is ODDITY, which we listed earlier this year in an IPO that helped to reinvigorate the sluggish public markets. ODDITY is an AI-enabled cosmetics company that helps consumers choose the right products and shades for them. That business, which is entirely direct to consumer, enjoys incredible loyalty.

What degree of cyclicality is inherent to the consumer sector?

We avoid cyclicality by investing behind fundamental trends with known drivers. These trends are supported by data, not hypothesis. Look at a single data point and it’s just a data point, but step back and look at a huge number of data points, and it is like an impressionist painting – a true picture is revealed. Though the economic behaviour of an individual consumer is uncertain, how consumers in the aggregate behave is actually quite predictable.

In addition, we invest in categories that are nondurable, and we seek both discretionary items (such as apparel and beauty) and nondiscretionary items (such as food and consumer health). The perception is that consumer spending declines during recessions, but if you disregard durables – expensive consumer goods that have a long lifespan – that is typically not the case. Brands that are well positioned in the context of consistent consumer needs tend to grow in markets both good and bad.

How does L Catterton set itself apart in the consumer space?

I wish we could depend solely on the extensive research we do, but it takes more than that. We have been honing our playbook for nearly 35 years, leveraging our global footprint, strategic relationships, operational value-add and our ability to provide flexible capital.

We invest in geographies that represent over 90 percent of global GDP. That gives us a unique edge when it comes to sourcing opportunities and enables us to ‘lift and shift’ insights from one geography to another.

There is a common misconception that most consumer trends start in the same places. In reality, you can find categories at different stages of evolution all over the globe.

Our industry partnerships also set us apart. These deep and longstanding strategic relationships provide us with unique data and insights.

Furthermore, we offer flexible capital. We can deploy as little as $5 million of equity or as much as $5 billion. We invest in levered and unlevered situations and control or non-control positions. We also play in different parts of the capital stack, all within the consumer growth arena. This flexibility enables us to be a value-added problem solver in all of our partnerships. It also enables us to pursue a wide range of investment opportunities and have an early look at most.

Perhaps most importantly, if you are going to drive high-alpha returns consistently, you need to bring more than a capital structure. You need to get your hands in the clay. We have a sizable operating team and an ecosystem of proven resources to drive portfolio performance.

How important will these characteristics be in the years ahead?

Consumer investing is more challenging today than it was in the decade following the global financial crisis. From 2009 to 2019, the world witnessed quantitative easing, access to inexpensive debt and relatively few material shocks. Over the past four years, however, we have experienced numerous shocks – the pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruption, oil prices, labour shortages, work from home, geopolitical tensions and war in Europe. Meanwhile, we have seen constrained public financial markets, quantitative tightening and reduced access to leverage.

That list is not exhaustive, but it is exhausting. Any one of the recent shocks was more severe than anything we saw in the previous 10 years. As a result of these shocks, past is not prologue. Change favours the prepared mind.

That is why we think our insight-driven approach to consumer investing will set us apart in the more challenging environment we are experiencing today and the environment we expect to experience over the course of the next cycle.