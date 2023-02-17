LACERA confirms $75m commitment

The public pension has backed the co-investment fund.

Name: Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Pasadena, US

AUM: $68.87 billion

Los Angeles County Employees’ Retirement Association (LACERA) has committed $75 million to Clearlake Opportunities Partners III – Co-Investment, according to a recent board meeting.

Clearlake Capital Group is a private investment firm founded in 2006. Based in Santa Monica, California, Clearlake is led by José E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali.

Clearlake Opportunities Partners III, managed by Clearlake Capital Group, will invest in consumer goods, industrial and TMT sectors across North America.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.