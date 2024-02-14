LAFPP to commit $800m to private equity in 2024

The US pension fund aims to split this commitment between their current sub-strategy targets.

Institution: Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System

Headquarters: Los Angeles, US

AUM: $30.75 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 17.14%

Los Angeles Fire & Police Pension System revealed in its upcoming board meeting documents that it has been advised to make $800 million worth of commitments to private equity in 2024.

The US pension fund will make private equity commitments in the range of $750 million-$850 million to private equity vehicles. These commitments are aimed to be split between their current sub-strategy targets which includes $400 million to buyouts, $200 million to special situations and $200 million to venture capital and growth equity vehicles.

The $30.75 billion pension fund has a current allocation of 17.14 percent to private equity, which is well above its target of 15 percent.

