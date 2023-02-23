LASERS continues partnership with Coller Capital

The pension fund made a commitment to Coller Capital's ninth flagship fund.

Institution: Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Baton Rouge, US

AUM: $11.81 billion

Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System has committed $110 million to Coller International Partners IX, according to its recent meeting materials.

Founded in 1990, Coller Capital is an investment firm headquartered in London that deals with secondary transactions and provides investment solutions and financial advisory services to its clients.

LASERS has previously committed to Coller International Partners VI, Coller International Partners VII and Coller International Partners VIII.

The pension fund’s recent fund commitments are predominantly focused on the North American region.

