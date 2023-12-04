LP Perspectives 2024: Methodology

Click the top right of the presentation to view full screen

The LP Perspectives 2024 Study is Private Equity International’s annual survey of institutional investors’ approaches to alternative asset classes. It provides a granular view of the market, both current and future, by gathering insight on LPs’ asset allocations, propensity to invest and performance predictions. It is a global study, reflected in the questions and the respondents, which allows for meaningful views and cross-regional comparisons across asset classes. The question set is reviewed annually in order to reflect market developments and shifts in sentiment. For the 2024 study, we surveyed 117 institutional investors. Fieldwork was carried out in September and October 2023. Participation is always anonymous.