LPAs slow to address changing fund finance options

While limited partnership agreements have long permitted the use of subscription lines, typically with some limitations on size as a percentage of fund commitments, GPs have so far been reluctant to get upfront approval from investors on their ability to tap the NAV lending market.

The rapid growth of the use of NAV loans in the last few years has left most fund sponsors relying on LPAs that are largely silent on LP consent, requiring them to ask for permission when they want to borrow and at risk of being refused the go-ahead.

Part of the problem is that it is difficult to raise the prospect of a NAV loan, which is typically used for liquidity towards the end of a fund’s life, at the point of fundraising.

Jocelyn Hirsch, a partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, says: “Every time a fund moves to the next vintage, they ought to refresh and relook at their borrowing provisions, because often they were written with plain vanilla subscription facilities in mind. There are a lot more fund finance options out there now than existed in the past, so we encourage clients to re-look at everything and consider a dialogue with LPs on options like NAV loans.

“The level of negotiation on these points really depends on the type of fund and what they think they are going to accomplish. Some funds want to be very clear that they might want to do a NAV deal and here is how it would work. Others don’t really know, so they are not spending a lot of time introducing a bunch of NAV language just in case. NAV issues come up at the end of a fund’s life and so they are not necessarily something that GPs want to focus on when fundraising.”

Tom Smith, a partner in the finance practice at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, explains that it can be difficult when drafting the LPA “to know what kind of boundary around debt incurrence you might feel is acceptable in five years’ time”.

“Loan-to-value would be the obvious metric to use in setting a limitation,” says Smith, “but NAV loans can be done at 10 percent, 20 percent or even 25 percent of LTV, and the sponsors doing 25 percent NAV loans today could not have known at the fundraising stage that that is what they would look for down the line.”

Communicating with LPs

To avoid hypothetical discussions and pushback at the fundraising stage, most sponsors leave addressing the issue with their investors until they come to seek a NAV facility.

“Once a sponsor starts considering NAV as a solution, the very first question we ask is whether they are allowed by the fund’s constitutional documentation to put a NAV facility in place,” says Khizer Ahmed, founder and managing member of fund finance specialist Hedgewood Capital Partners. “In most cases we have come across, there is nothing in the LPA either explicitly permitting or prohibiting NAV financing.

“As such, quite often the main item under consideration is not so much about changing the documentation but communicating with the LPs – through the LPAC if there is one – to make sure investors are aligned with the sponsor regarding the use of a NAV facility. The introduction of debt into the capital structure of the fund through a NAV facility, and the resultant subordination of the equity investors to the lender, is an important structural change and one that equity investors need to be on board with.”

Ahmed says he has not experienced situations as an adviser where efforts to structure or execute a particular NAV solution have been thwarted owing to a lack of suitable disclosures in the LPA.

“The current status quo is that sponsors broadly accept that fund documents will either not permit or are silent on the ability to incur a NAV [facility] because it is so difficult to bake in,” says Debevoise’s Smith, “so they will talk to their LPs at the point they want to do it. That does mean from the fund’s perspective that there is an acceptance that the LPs might say no, and certainly investors don’t always like the idea. There are deals that haven’t happened because the fund’s LPs didn’t think it was the right time to bring in a NAV facility.”

It may not always be necessary to get LP permission, however. “In some instances, the NAV facility is structured at a level or two below the fund,” explains Ahmed. “As such, the GP may have a little bit more leeway because LPAs are not so prescriptive about capital structure of entities owned by the fund and so there is less concern.

“You might also have situations where general disclosures about the fund’s ability to take on asset-level financing are considered sufficient by the GP to cover fund-level NAV facilities. Still, from a practitioner perspective and as best practice, we always advise GPs to engage with LPs first so that when we start speaking to potential lenders we feel comfortable about the fund’s capacity to be a borrower in a NAV financing transaction.”

Factoring in NAV

It is an open question whether the more widespread adoption of NAV facilities will lead GPs to address these issues upfront, or whether LPs and the Institutional Limited Partners Association might start to call for visibility and boundaries in fund documents.

“Credit funds and secondaries funds have been doing NAV for quite some time and often pursue levered strategies and raise levered funds with buy-in from LPs at the outset,” says Smith. “For PE sponsors, where the NAV market is much newer, sponsors aren’t putting those terms into current fund documents. There is obviously a question as to whether they should.”

This could begin to change as the NAV loan market matures and the use of these facilities becomes more commonplace. “As familiarity with the solution increases, and most GPs want more flexibility than less, it is probably reasonable to assume that we will start to see more common references to asset-backed credit facilities in LPAs,” says Ahmed. “Whether the term NAV is used or not is somewhat secondary.

“At present, a GP looking to include detailed NAV-related provisions would probably get pushback at the fundraising stage as LPs ask questions about why, where and how such facilities might be used. However, as investors grow more familiar and more comfortable with these facilities as acceptable – and even desirable – portfolio management tools, that is likely to change.”

When it comes to subscription lines, there are signs of LPs relaxing their approach to fund borrowing. Kirkland & Ellis’s Hirsch says: “Sub-line terms have been changing over time, with debt caps starting to increase and some of the very specific language about how quickly loans need to be paid back being loosened. A lot of these conversations occurred during covid and the market has shifted somewhat as a result.”

NAV loans may yet become an equally common feature of fund documentation.