LPs expect expanding role of AI in PE – Coller Capital Barometer

Investors believe artificial intelligence is becoming more crucial in private equity transaction processes, a report has found.

Between 60 and 75 percent of LPs think the use of AI will become significant in PE investment processes in the next five years, according to Coller Capital’s Global Private Equity Barometer Summer 2023.

Three-quarters of LPs think AI will be useful in deal origination, while 64 percent and 61 percent believe the technology “will make a significant contribution” in the deal assessment and post-deal portfolio company engagement stages, respectively.

AI-powered PE has been a hot topic in recent months following the arrival and integration of generative AI technologies in business models. Most industry participants, however, are only in the early stages of assessing and brainstorming how generative AI systems like ChatGPT could enhance their roles.

Managers also noted that the risks associated with the use of such technologies include record retention, cybersecurity and data leaks.

With market volatility and uncertainty ongoing, a common concern among LPs in 2023 is the lack of liquidity. As such, LPs are looking to sell in the secondaries market primarily to rebalance their portfolios (83 percent) and increase liquidity (77 percent), the report found.

Compared with the Winter 2020-21 Barometer, fewer LPs are using the secondaries market to lock in returns (21 percent) or to refocus their portfolios on the best-performing managers (39 percent).

“The secondaries market facilitates the liquidity needed across both GPs and LPs,” Katrina Liao, a partner at Coller Capital, told Private Equity International. “You have GPs in the market who know they should exit some of their assets, and continuation vehicles give GPs another alternative – a way to hold the asset the longer and take it through its next value creation phase. In some instances, when a GP is exploring a sale of a company, and given the current macro environment, perhaps, they are not achieving the price they believe the company is worth, there is a point in which the GP says, ‘I am a buyer at this price. I could do this’.”

Liao noted that Coller Capital is also starting to see the emergence of tender offer plus staple processes to facilitate the fundraising of future funds. “These disappeared for a while; now they are coming back. How successful these processes will be is still to be determined.”

When it comes to strategies, LPs are now favouring mid-market and special situations funds rather than buyouts, the study found. Over 80 percent of LPs surveyed said they expect to see good investment opportunities for GPs focused on these areas in the next two years. Meanwhile, large buyouts, mega-buyouts and growth saw steep declines in investor appetite.

“LPs have been consolidating relationships over the past years and investing across multiple strategies with large asset managers,” Liao said. “It’s interesting that there’s been a shift from the large, mega buyouts to lower mid-market and mid-market funds. This is coupled with less of a need [from] LPs selling portfolios to refocus on a more limited number of GPs. Both taken together points to LPs investing across more funds and managers.”

Despite the fundraising slowdown in the first five months of 2023, LPs said they found negotiating terms with GPs to be the most challenging aspect of the fund investment process (62 percent). Around one-third of LPs found manager assessment and identification a challenge, and about one-fifth of LPs were concerned about fund access, according to the study.

With the decline in a dealmaking setting the market up for a challenging 2023, LPs expect GPs across all markets to draw down less money in the next two years compared with two years ago.

Transactions in the buyout market are at a low, yet investments are still outpacing exits by nearly three to one, noted Liao.

“You also have investors being cautious given the current environment, with slower growth coupled with high interest rates making it harder for GPs to utilise leverage in their acquisitions to generate part of the return,” she said. “In a way, this all contributes to the LPs expectations that GPs will not be drawing down capital as frequently over the next two years.

The study is based on the views of 110 private equity investors globally, with research undertaken during February and March 2023.