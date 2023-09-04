Share A- A+ 100%

Limited partners could bear the brunt of any costs associated with the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s enhanced reporting requirements.

Though most GPs already provide quarterly statements, the regulator’s sweeping private fund reforms last month will require standardised, detailed reports setting out fund-level performance results, as well as line-item details of fees and expenses incurred by the fund and any additional compensation paid by portfolio companies to the manager.

“In most cases, the level of detail required will be far in excess of what GPs have historically disclosed, which could invite additional tough questions from both the SEC and fund LPs,” Jason Nelms, a fund formation partner at Morrison Foerster, told Private Equity International.

“These reporting obligations could significantly increase compliance and reporting costs that will be borne by the fund – not by the manager – and indirectly by the investors. For smaller funds, the marginal costs could be material in percentage terms.”

Registered managers must comply with these new quarterly reporting requirements within 18 months of their publication.

The enhanced quarterly reports will need to prominently disclose the manner in which expenses, payments, allocations, rebates, waivers and offsets are calculated, according to a 29 August client alert from Ropes & Gray. This disclosure will require advisers to describe, among other things, the structure of – and the method used to determine – any performance-based compensation, such as the distribution waterfall.

Fund managers must disclose since-inception performance through the end of the quarter based on gross and net internal rate of return and MOIC, as well as gross IRR and MOIC for the realised and unrealised portions of the fund’s portfolio. Performance must be presented with and without the impact of fund-level subscription facilities, as if capital had been called from LPs rather than drawn from a facility.

Fund fees and expenses will include organisational, accounting, legal, administration, audit, tax, due diligence and travel costs, as well as start-up and organisational fees of the fund if they were paid during the reporting period. The reports will also need to feature a table comprising a detailed accounting of all compensation paid to the GP by its portfolio companies, such as origination, management, consulting and monitoring fees, among others.

“The enhanced transparency could cause additional friction between GPs and LPs, but also could lead GPs to become more mindful of the types and amounts of expenses charged to the fund,” Nelms said.

The new reports will generally be due within 45 days after the end of the first three quarters and 90 days after the end of the final quarter, Nelms added, noting that this represents a “tighter timeline than many managers in the market are accustomed to”. For funds of funds, the period is extended to 75 days and 120 days respectively.

These enhanced requirements are likely to affect some managers more than others, one Hong Kong-based partner at a law firm told PEI on condition of anonymity.

“My general sense is that this isn’t going to be overly onerous for the large sponsors; mid-market sponsors might struggle,” the lawyer said.

“These costs are likely to be passed on to the LPs – these types of services are typically borne by admins, although some sponsors may perform this service in house, in which case, it could also be charged to LPs depending on the terms of the LPA. All in all, this is going to be good for fund admins – LPs too, but they’ll likely need to bear the cost.”

The Institutional Limited Partners Association, the industry’s most influential LP advocacy body, said in response to last month’s vote that it was encouraging to see the SEC take steps forward on fee and expense reporting and begin to address some “persistent conflicts of interest”.

This comes as six trade associations representing private fund and loan syndication firms sue to block the SEC’s rules, affiliate title Private Funds CFO reports (registration required). The suit, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday, says the Commission “exceeded its statutory authority and violated the requirements for agency rulemaking in multiple ways”.

“The new rules would fundamentally change the way private funds are regulated in America,” Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Eugene Scalia wrote in the 13-page complaint. “Among other things, the rules would effectively bar many of the bespoke contractual terms investors negotiate to meet their specific needs, would effectively bar advisers from charging for certain expenses, and would require costly reporting that is wholly unnecessary.”