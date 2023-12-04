LPs tapping the brakes on fund finance

Click the top right of the presentation to view full screen

The NAV finance market could grow to $700 billion by 2030, up from $100 billion in 2022, according to fund finance lender 17Capital. Meanwhile, the market for subscription line finance – used as a bridging facility to streamline capital calls to investors – was estimated by Fitch Ratings to be worth around $750 billion alone at the end of 2022.

Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, however, shows that less than a quarter of LPs (24 percent) expect GP use of subscription lines of credit to increase in the next 12 months compared with the previous 12, with 34 percent expecting use to decrease.

This is the second year in a row that has seen a rise in the proportion of LPs expecting the use of sub lines to decrease (26 percent in the 2023 study) and stands in stark contrast to the 2021 and 2022 studies when only 8 percent expected a decrease and more than half expected GP use of sub lines to increase.

Subscription line finance has been a useful tool for LPs and GPs, helping to consolidate capital calls, and to reduce administrative and execution friction points. Rising borrowing costs, however, have required a more cautious approach when drawing on sub lines to avoid diluting returns.

“GPs have become used to using sub-line facilities and are happy to continue doing so,” says Paul Newsome, a partner and head of private equity portfolio management at Unigestion. “There is a certain rhythm to them, and it helps them do deals very quickly, and the lines are then cleared once every six months or so.

“Of course, with high interest rates, GPs will try and be more efficient about clearing them as quickly as possible, because they can eat into total equity returns. Remember, the overall total expense ratio as seen by the investors includes not only the interest rate costs of the lines, but the legal and implementation costs too.”

Interestingly, despite tighter liquidity and lower manager distributions to investors, LPs appear to be less concerned with the extent to which GPs are using credit lines to fund portfolio investments. In the 2023 survey, 55 percent of LPs expressed concern, but in the latest study only 36 percent of respondents say they are concerned. This could partly be a reflection of the expectation that take-up of certain fund finance products is likely to decline in the year ahead.

Yet some LPs have expressed discomfort at certain use cases of NAV facilities. This includes concerns about managers raising NAV financing in order to make distributions to LPs, particularly as these distributions may be recallable, as PEI reported in November.

Despite anecdotal evidence of more caution around NAV loans, this year’s study does not reflect much change in emphasis on NAV finance from investors. Just over a third (35 percent) of LPs are ‘neutral’ about the importance of restrictions around GP use of NAV loans in fund documentation (versus 23 percent in 2023). Some 61 percent of LPs say such restrictions are ‘very’ or ‘somewhat important’, down from 74 percent last year, although it is worth noting that within this the share of respondents that view them as ‘very important’ has increased.

LPs, however, will no doubt be monitoring their funds’ exposures to high interest rates, and will not want to see distributions delayed because managers have to pay back subscription lines and NAV financing first.

Newsome anticipates growing demand for transparency when it comes to how GPs are using fund finance. “The bigger point is around transparency and how GPs are using subscription and NAV finance lines. Not all GPs clearly explain to LPs that they are being used, how they are being used, how much they’ve drawn and how much is still due.

“LPs are concerned about high interest rates in the portfolio, and will want GPs to explain what the interest rate exposure in the portfolio is. Investors will want to see everything, from subscription lines to NAV financing. I think there will be a push in this higher interest rate environment for more transparency on the usage of these facilities.”