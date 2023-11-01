Made to measure: how LPs are using SMAs to fine tune their portfolios

Steve Byrom recalls his first tailored suit. “They were selling a jacket in the window that was a kind of a purple colour,” he tells Private Equity International. “I reckoned the fabric would be really awesome as a suit and so I had them make one up for me. It didn’t last very long.”

Fast-forward to 2023, and the roles have reversed. As a founding partner at US and Australia-based investment firm Potentum Partners, Byrom is now one of the many asset managers and consultants offering clients their own suite of highly bespoke products. Instead of suits, however, they are crafting separately managed accounts tailored to the needs or wants of a single investor.

“It’s a real mix,” Byrom notes. “The majority of SMAs today will go into co-investments and direct deals, but there are groups that want funds as well. And then there’s also clients that say, ‘Hey, I just want you to do ­venture capital, or I just want decarbonisation.’ They pick where they want to be investing, and when we have those opportunities, we put them in their vehicles.”

That ability to customise is proving handy in 2023, when many institutional investors have found themselves overallocated to the private markets thanks to the denominator effect. The effect has been exacerbated by a slowdown in exits, meaning new contributions to private equity often outweigh distributions.

SMAs are “a desirable tool in the toolkit”, says Melbourne-based ­Byrom, who previously served as private equity head at Australia’s Future Fund. “It’s something you want to have just because it does give you that ability to be more flexible on how you put the capital to work. You can turn it off or stop it investing, meaning you’re able to dial down your denominator issues by having that flexibility.”

This flexibility doesn’t only extend to investment pacing. Because SMAs typically involve only one – often sizeable – LP, in theory there is much more room for customisation in areas like economics, distributions and reporting.

John Rife, a London-based partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, says: “In my experience, they end up being pretty vanilla, even though the world is your oyster in an SMA. Typically you see lower economics in an SMA than you would in a multi-­investor fund vehicle: the eight-and-20 model or the two-and-20 model isn’t really the norm… And rather than have bespoke reporting requirements enshrined in a side letter, they’ll tend to just be reflected in the fund documentation because you don’t need a side letter in a bilateral agreement.”

SMA management fees on average sit within the 1-2 percent range, says Tosin Adeyeri, who joined Travers Smith as a London-based funds partner in October following a three-year stint at Proskauer. “It is important to note that SMAs are bespoke arrangements subject to the balance of power – for example, how established a manager is within the space and the negotiation points of the investor, which may determine the outcome on certain commercial points.”

These structures can also prove more convenient than commingled funds because they offer LPs the ability to have capital continuously reinvested rather than distributed after 10 years.

“The other thing that you see more in an SMA context that you never see in regular closed-end funds is more robust reinvestment provisions,” says Rife. “An LP may say, ‘We’d like to hire you in perpetuity. See what you can do with our $500 million and just keep reinvesting it in emerging markets funds until we say we’re ready to let the programme run off.’ And that is pretty common, actually.”

Different strokes

Exactly what does and doesn’t constitute an SMA is the subject of some debate. Within the context of private equity, SMAs can also be described as funds of one or mandates. The latter involve an individual LP writing a sizeable cheque for the GP to invest across either a defined strategy or geography, or on a purely discretionary basis.

“For those creating these structures, like ourselves, [SMAs] also offer us a more efficient way to deliver the administrative pieces, the structuring and set-up pieces behind the investments,” says Drew Schardt, vice-chairman, head of investment strategy and head of direct equity at Hamilton Lane, an early pioneer of private markets SMAs. “It’s all coming from one sort of vehicle or fund structure that’s cleaner than having to go into, for example, 30 funds individually and having different considerations every single time.”

Another way to implement a bespoke investment programme is through a non-discretionary co-investment strategy, which sees certain LPs offered the chance to commit to a parallel vehicle that will invest alongside the main fund on a fee-lite or fee-free basis. In these cases, the manager may present investments to each investor in the parallel fund, which can choose whether to participate.

“In the private equity space,” says Matthew Saronson, a London-based tax and fund formation partner at Debevoise, “we’ve seen SMAs being raised to facilitate just co-invest, rather than having co-invest on a one-off, deal-by-deal basis and – during the heat of actually closing a deal – needing to negotiate and put the co-investment terms in place. There might be opt-out rights, it might be committed – it really kind of depends on the situation. But the idea is, let’s just have dedicated co-investment capital ready to be drawn down in connection with doing a deal.”

Commingled co-investment vehicles typically also boast favourable economics. “It might be that it’s carry-only or reduced fee and carry,” notes Byrom. “It’s something that blends down the overall economic equation. So the LP comes in to the main fund with that motivation. For a GP, it’s having committed co-investment dollars, which makes it a lot easier for them to underwrite the bigger cheques on the co-investment rather than having to bring LPs along the process with them as they go.”

Economies of scale

SMAs are typically reserved for LPs with the capacity to invest substantial tickets. “If you are going to provide and build one of these customised solutions,” Schardt notes, “there is a lot of operating leverage behind the scenes… at a Hamilton Lane or elsewhere that has been built up to be an expert in creating and delivering on these types of structures.”

“We see some firms doing it [around] the $30 million, $20 million, $15 million range – which is a little bit on the smaller [end] – and most are starting in the $50 million-$100 million range. And then you have massive investors that are creating multibillion-dollar SMAs, and so it does create a spectrum.”

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, America’s largest public pension, is among those leaning hard into customised or separate investment accounts. Such vehicles represented about 22 percent of CalPERS’ $59.7 billion private equity portfolio as of end-June, amounting to $13 billion, according to an 18 September board meeting. That compared with $9.9 billion in the same period last year, or 19 percent of a PE portfolio of $52 billion.

The scale requirement is in part due to the costs associated with setting up these structures. “It’s easy, I think, for people to [presume] that, just because you’re in an SMA, you have preferential treatment, and I understand where they’re coming from,” says Johnny Adji, alternatives investment leader for Asia at investment consultancy Mercer. “But you also need to balance it out with the fact that… SMAs tend to be bigger in size, meaning you write a $200 million, $300 million, $500 million single cheque, right? Otherwise, it will not be economically efficient to do that.”

Adji says that – at a conservative estimate – forming the vehicle in Luxembourg needed for an SMA may cost $200,000 to $300,000. Annual maintenance costs may sit between $50,000 and $75,000. If an LP commits $10 million, Adji notes, the annual costs alone could be 50 to 100 basis points.

“That’s expensive,” he says. “That’s uneconomical. But if your single cheque is $200 million, $500 million, then it’ll become very cost effective.”

Though these costs are similar to those necessary to launch a commingled fund, the burden is exacerbated when the vehicle has only one LP.

Scott Wilkinson, Mercer’s interim head of Pacific private markets and APAC head of private debt, says: “If it costs pretty much the same to set up an SMA as it does a commingled fund – structurally, the infrastructure, the limited partnership, etc – if you’re just one investor in an SMA, you’re bearing all those costs. If you’re one investor out of 100 and you’re 10 percent of the portfolio, you’re sharing in those costs. So there is an expense element to it, not just talking about fees.”

SMAs are also subject to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2003 custody rule and require an individual audit, increasing costs, says Igor Rozenblit, managing partner of governance, risk and regulatory services firm Iron Road Partners, which advises private markets managers. Rozenblit previously spent more than a decade at the US Securities and Exchange Commission, having founded and co-led the Division of Examinations’ Private Funds Unit.

The commission is weighing broad changes to the rule – including changing its name to the Safeguarding Rule – that would make it even stricter, especially for private funds. “If adopted, the Safeguarding Rule would create even more costs to maintaining an SMA,” Rozenblit notes.

Use cases

One could be forgiven for assuming that mandates are typically required by those without the resources, network or knowledge base to deploy capital themselves – after all, many LPs are able to select and build GP relationships without handing their capital to a third-party. Conversely, the scale associated with these structures might also lead some to believe they are the reserve of highly sophisticated institutions.

“One should not equate SMAs with sophistication,” Adji says. “A US endowment fund of anything below $5 billion can be managed by a very sophisticated team that understands private equity [and] venture capital inside out, but they will not be of a size whereby they can establish individual SMAs with 10 private equity or venture capital managers. So scale is definitely a factor here.”

Some of the world’s most sophis­ticated LPs have been known to use SMAs. Canada’s CPP Investments, for example, handed Toronto-headquartered Northleaf Capital Partners a C$200 million ($148 million; €139 million) mandate to invest in mid-market opportunities in its home country, per a statement. Northleaf now manages C$2.4 billion in total on behalf of CPPIB.

These structures aren’t for everyone, however. “We don’t need SMAs to exclude certain sectors because our side letters do that job,” says an investment manager at a global insurance company who spoke to PEI on condition of anonymity. “We’re also big enough to get a most-favoured nation clause, so we don’t need SMAs to secure favourable economics either.”

Most-favoured nation clauses ensure the best terms offered to one are offered to all. Such clauses were present in 67 percent of funds launched in 2020, according to asset management consultancy MJ Hudson. That said, the power of these clauses is often limited by tiered side letter agreements, which means historically smaller LPs may have found themselves shut out from certain terms if they cannot meet a certain commitment threshold.

And yet, SMAs aren’t solely about economics. Rather – as seen with the CPP Investments example – they are often used to plug a gap or to quickly capture opportunities that are beyond an investor’s grasp or capabilities.

Florida State Board of Administration, for example, set up a $100 million SMA in 2021 in anticipation of a dip in pricing for second-hand fund stakes on the secondaries market. John Bradley, senior investment officer for private equity, said at a June 2022 IC meeting that the US pension was “feeling kind of a pinch” in terms of its private equity allocation relative to targets, and figured other LPs were likely experiencing the same.

The SMA was designed to “buy things at pretty large discounts to market value” when the market breaks, Bradley said. And break it did: second-hand interests in buyout funds swapped hands at an average discount of 12 percent to NAV in the first half of 2022, from a mere 3 percent discount the prior year.

Mandate machines

While many GPs offer mandates and parallel funds, some have built their business around the strategy. Partners Group is one such firm.

As of 30 June, client mandates represented 37 percent of Partners Group’s $142 billion of assets under management. These structures are Partners Group’s largest business segment, beating traditional client programmes (33 percent) and evergreen strategies (30 percent). Its private equity mandates are typically offered to those with €100 million or more to deploy.

“We built a platform that allows us to slice and dice our investments,” says Roberto Cagnati, head of portfolio solutions at Partners Group, “so it is less relevant whether it’s direct infrastructure, a loan, a real estate investment, a buyout transaction, a venture secondaries – we can allocate it across a vast number of different funds, mandates, separate accounts, etc.

“The key is that when we offer a mandate, it’s a fund of one that gives you direct access to the underlying investments. That means we can customise it – for example, we can exclude UK investments because the client has other UK investments elsewhere, or we can add a 20 percent allocation to infrastructure in a private equity mandate, with the additional stipulation that those investments must have a risk-return profile comparable to the private equity portfolio.”

Operating so many individual mandates can be operationally demanding, Cagnati notes. “It’s the reason why we run a comparably large operation.” Partners Group has more than 1,900 professionals across 20 offices worldwide, per its website.

“You do need to have a certain size – you cannot do this with €25 million,” Cagnati adds. “Maybe we’ll get to that level when AI and technology achieves all of its promise, but for now there’s still a certain minimum threshold that is really driven by the fixed cost of operations.”

The complexities don’t end there. One of the drawbacks to adding mandates on top of a flagship fund strategy, rather than building a business around the former, is the potential for conflicts around deal allocations.

Some LPs are wary of this dynamic. The anonymous insurance executive says they assess the scale of a GP’s SMA unit when performing due diligence. “We always check how many SMAs a prospective GP has because they can impact the deal allocation of the main fund.”

Rozenblit adds: “Creating more SMAs with slightly different incentives for the manager and perhaps slightly different investment mandates will create conflicts of interests in how deals and expenses are allocated.”

According to Cagnati, there are two primary models for defining an investment allocation policy. The first is a waterfall, in which the flagship funds get priority and any additional capital above those vehicles’ ticket range is offered to preferred co-investment clients or the firm’s balance sheet and is syndicated out. The alternative, which Partners Group follows, is a pro-rata approach.

“Whenever we have an investment,” Cagnati says, “our portfolio management team aggregates the demand for that particular type of asset from across our hundreds of client mandates, flagship funds and evergreens. For example, if that demand comes out at €1.2 billion and the actual equity check is €800 million, then everybody gets two-thirds of their demand; if the equity check is €1.6 billion, then that additional €400 million is available for co-investment.”

Managing rewards

Calculating incentives can be “much more complex” when transactions include capital from many different vehicles, says one senior executive at an alternatives firm that manages SMAs, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“That doesn’t work, for example, if you build your business by acquiring instead of having grown organically, because then people own their investments and may be reluctant to share.”

Hamilton Lane, for its part, takes a firm-wide incentive approach, Schardt says. “It is fully aligned across strategy areas… That’s candidly what makes it clean, easy and simple. So, in our view, there’s no adverse incentives for putting this type of deal over that type of deal or from this pocket… You don’t have any risk really of an investment team member or group saying, ‘No, we have to do this transaction, versus that.’”

Carried interest can also prove complicated from an LP perspective when it comes to SMAs. If the mandate is rolling and distributions are reinvested, for example, how and when is carry calculated?

“Generally, a managed account allows the negotiation of fee structures specific to the relevant mandate,” says Travers Smith’s Adeyeri. “For example, in the context of an incentive fee being payable, an investor will want to ensure there is a true up, such that there has not been an overpayment to the manager. Therefore, an investor may seek to incorporate a clawback.”

Approaching liquidity

Like any fund stake, SMAs can – in theory – be sold via the secondaries market. Though less common than typical LP secondaries, they are not unheard of.

“In theory,” says Debevoise’s Rife, “you do see some secondaries transactions involving SMAs, though they’re the exception and definitely not the rule.”

In September, for example, Wells Fargo sold $2 billion of private equity investments in Norwest Equity Partners and Norwest Mezzanine Partners to a consortium that included AlpInvest Partners, Atalaya Capital Management, Lexington Partners and Pantheon, per a statement. Notably, Wells Fargo was the sole institutional LP in the funds. The move came amid “strategic efforts to focus on Wells Fargo’s core businesses and customers”, the statement said.

In 2021, CPP Investments backed a deal that allowed one of the UK’s largest pensions to extract liquidity from a separate account managed by Hermes GPE, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported at the time. The Toronto-headquartered pension fund led a deal worth C$1 billion, in which half of a BT Pension Scheme SMA with Hermes was moved into a continuation vehicle. This marked the third such transaction between the two pensions.

The comparative scarcity of these deals is likely due in part to the complexity involved in selling SMA positions.

“Most of the big funds have almost a quoted price in the secondaries market today, and people can price them up very quickly and very effectively,” says Potentum’s Byrom. “An SMA means people have actually got to do work to price the assets; they might be less familiar with the assets that are in the SMA, and then they’ve got to look at the wrapper that is on it. But certainly, the LP has more control over how that capital is deployed and used and returned, so they might say, ‘You need to sell some assets out of the system because I want money back to us.’”

This complexity can be exacerbated by having multiple buyers, says Rife. “I’ve worked on a couple of transactions where the single SMA investor needed to offload its exposure to an SMA and it turned out that that was going to be as part of a transaction where there were more than one buyer. That can be a little tricky because the SMA documents will be drafted in a way that really only works for a single investor. And so you end up needing to renegotiate the documents between the buyers and the underlying sponsor to make everything hang together in a multi-investor context.”

One advantage of SMAs over commingled fund processes is that LPs have greater control when it comes to manager removals.

“We do a lot of SMAs with our clients, and we just give them complete flexibility to take it back in-house if they want to,” Byrom says.

“With 90 days’ notice they can pull it back in-house, and so it’s just a far more flexible structure. Say, for example, you’ve got a portfolio of half a dozen co-investments and you want to terminate the mandate; you can basically collapse all of those directly onto your books.”

From a GP perspective, it may be prudent to negotiate a termination fee to legislate for the possibility that an investor could terminate the mandate earlier than expected, notes Adeyeri. “If an investor were to withdraw, the manager would want to ensure some of their fees are essentially covered. It depends on the arrangement in place and would have been negotiated between the parties, but a starting point might be for the termination fee to be equal to the fee otherwise payable for such period had the investor not terminated. And what that period will be is subject to negotiation.”

Ruled out

There has been speculation over the past 18 months that the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s long-awaited private fund reforms – passed in August – could impact SMA activity. Some have argued that the enhanced disclosures around preferential treatment for certain LPs could render GPs more reluctant to accommodate highly customised vehicles.

For mandates at least, those fears have not been realised. “Managers would not need to disclose preferential treatment to investors in a commingled fund if the preferential treatment is being provided to an SMA with a different mandate, even if there are some overlapping investments,” says Iron Road’s Rozenblit.

For parallel structures such as co-investment vehicles, however, the new rules are likely to apply, Rozenblit admits. “Parallel funds do fall within the purview of the new private fund adviser rules package. A technical read may lead someone to believe that preferential treatment given to an investor in a parallel fund does not have to be disclosed to investors in the main commingled fund. However, that is not the case. The securities laws have a concept that you cannot structure around a rule… and the preferential treatment received by certain parallel funds may be implicated.”

This added disclosure is unlikely to deter GPs from offering certain LPs preferential treatment. “GPs may set size or other thresholds to achieve preferential treatment and the GPs may want to motivate other investors to reach those same size thresholds,” Rozenblit says.

Structural change

As private equity investors become increasingly sophisticated, so too does the private equity model. Vehicles that offer exposure to assets beyond the arbitrary 10-plus-two fund term or that boast alternative sources of cashflow, such as GP stakes or music rights, are proliferating.

Given that mandates offer the flexibility to incorporate several of these elements into one convenient vehicle, it seems only natural that LPs will be increasingly drawn to them as appetites for such features increase.

Says Cagnati: “Mandate clients were actually the first to show an interest in staying invested in assets for longer periods, which revealed to us that a majority of our clients that hold certain investments actually support a longer investment horizon.

“I personally believe that the traditional closed-end fund model is one that exists for historical reasons and is less relevant today. Those rigidities don’t need to be there: if you have a €500 million mandate with us, you should be able to call and say, ‘I need you to reduce your activity because I have a denominator problem here,’ and then we use distributions and a reduced re-investment rate to bring you down to €300 million. [So] I think [SMAs] will take more and more market share.”

As investors pour more capital into the private markets, a greater number of them may wish to explore the benefits associated with scale. “Big picture: it gives the best of everything for investors of size and scale,” says Schardt. “It’s no surprise that, as the industry started to understand and appreciate that more, giving investors… more flexibility in terms of access to private market strategies via [the] creation of an SMA made a lot of sense.”

Of course, this isn’t to say that the SMA will replace the closed-end fund model altogether, says Mercer’s Wilkinson. “We’ve got a diverse client base and capital, so we’re trying to help solve for as much as we can, and there’s often cases where SMAs… [are] not going to solve for everything.

“We think commingled funds do have a place, and particularly for more niche strategies that are complementary to other portfolios… [but have] a lot more complexity with evergreen structures. You don’t want to just go with a manager who says that they can do it and then it’s operationally not feasible because then that can really impact your overall performance if there’s a big drag. So I think there’s a place for both.”