MassPRIM commits $230m to PE

Institution: Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board

Headquarters: Boston, US

AUM: $96.6 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.7%

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board (MassPRIM) recently approved multiple commitments to private equity, according to the pension’s board materials.

The pension fund committed $200 million to Insight Partners across two funds: $150 million to Insight Partners XIII and $50 million to Insight Partners XIII Growth Buyout Fund (Co-Investors). Insight Partners is a venture capital and private equity firm investing in early-stage start-ups as well as established growth companies in the enterprise software, cybersecurity, healthcare IT and fintech sector.

The US-based pension fund also committed $30 million to Wing Four Investments. Founded in 2013, Wing Venture Capital is a California-based private equity firm that targets investments in technology-related companies across the US. This is a new relation for MassPRIM.

