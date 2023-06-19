MCPS announces $10m commitment

Institution: Montgomery County Public Schools Pension Fund

Headquarters: Rockville, US

AUM: $2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.67%

Montgomery County Public Schools Pension Fund confirmed a new $10 million commitment to AEA Investors Small Business Fund V, according to a source from a member of the institution.

As per its SEC filling, the fund launched in October 2022 and indicates it is currently still fundraising. Its predecessor fund, AEA Investors Small Business Fund IV, launched in 2018 and closed on $877 million in 2019. The fund strategy and sectors have been consistent for this fund family, adopting a buyout strategy and focusing investments in sectors such as business services, industrials and consumer goods.

Montgomery County Public Schools Pension Fund is an American retirement benefit pension plan that provides pension, retirement allowances and other benefits to the eligible employees of the County.

