Institution: Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa
Headquarters: West Des Moines, United States
AUM: $3.1 billion
The Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa (MFPRSI) has made commitments totalling $75 million towards two private equity funds, according to its flash report.
MFPRSI has committed $30 million to Siguler Guff Hawkeye co-invest and $45 million to Adams Street Cyclone. The pension fund allocates 25.6 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $799 million in capital.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.