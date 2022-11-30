The Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa has backed two private equity funds.

Institution: Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa

Headquarters: West Des Moines, United States

AUM: $3.1 billion

The Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa (MFPRSI) has made commitments totalling $75 million towards two private equity funds, according to its flash report.

MFPRSI has committed $30 million to Siguler Guff Hawkeye co-invest and $45 million to Adams Street Cyclone. The pension fund allocates 25.6 percent of its total investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $799 million in capital.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.