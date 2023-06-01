Minority investors play defence in sports sector

There are certain mechanisms sports-focused growth funds should consider to help mitigate the risks that minority stakes in this sector can present, write Norton Rose Fulbright's Alex Wills, Tom Maturi and Anna Sykes.

Earlier this year, Bluestone Equity Partners closed Bluestone Capital I, its inaugural $300 million growth fund focused on the global sports, media and entertainment sector. The fund – founded by Bobby Sharma, former general counsel of the National Basketball Association Development League (now the G League) – is yet another example of the rising trend in sports-focused growth equity funds.

Growth funds tend to acquire large minority, non-controlling stakes in fairly established companies with high growth potential, which makes it crucial for sponsors to negotiate protective rights for their limited partners. In a sports context, where such investments tend to be channelled into newly established investment vehicles, securing these protective rights becomes even more of a critical concern, especially given the multitude of interested stakeholders in this sector.

The division of responsibility and control between investors in any sports-related company will typically be negotiated and defined in a shareholders’ agreement and the company’s constitutional documents. Private equity investors, including growth fund investors, will typically seek a level of control by negotiating favourable terms in such documentation.

However, given the tendency for growth funds to acquire minority stakes and the regulatory framework of certain sporting leagues (the NBA in the US, for instance, only allows private equity investors to hold minority stakes), these terms may be subject to even heavier negotiation as the funds look to compensate for their smaller portion of ownership. Sponsors and LPs will also recognise, and want to account for, the greater risks associated with sports investments as a relatively illiquid, regulated and novel asset class.

Sports-focused growth funds can seek greater control through the negotiation of favourable exit mechanics, processes to resolve decision deadlock, ‘drag-along’ and ‘tag-along’ rights, information, veto and appointment rights, and other general governing provisions. They will tend to demand strong veto rights and a ‘reserved matters’ list stating actions which the company can only take with the approval of a requisite majority or specific persons, to combat the greater risks which come with taking a minority stake.

In a sports context, this might relate to the particular terms of a sponsorship or broadcasting agreement, or the purchase of players. This can be particularly important in the sports sector, where the importance of fan loyalty and tradition within sports, particularly in a club context, can make executives more hesitant to yield any significant control to equity providers.

Alex Wills is a senior associate, Tom Maturi is an associate and Anna Sykes is a trainee solicitor at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright