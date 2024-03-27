Private Equity Deals & Transactions

Montana, Committed Advisors among buyers of latest Taiwanese portfolio sale

Shin Kong Life's portfolio sale comes just weeks after Cathay Life sold $1.2bn of fund stakes to HarbourVest, as impending regulatory changes prompt insurers to rethink their private markets exposure.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now