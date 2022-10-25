MSPMS breaks $1bn for PECO II

Fund name: Private Equity Co-Investment Fund II

Private Equity Co-Investment Fund II Target size: $750 million

$750 million Fund size: $1.25 billion

$1.25 billion Stage of fundraising: Final Close

Final Close Final close date: October 2022

October 2022 Predecessor fund: Private Equity Co-Investment Fund I ($425 million)

Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions has confirmed the final closing of Private Equity Co-Investment Fund II (PECO II). PECO II was oversubscribed, closing on $1.25 billion in total commitments and exceeding its target of $750 million.

Following its predecessor, PECO II offers private equity exposure through co-investments in small- and mid-cap buyout/growth companies across North America and Europe.

Founded in 1999, Morgan Stanley Private Markets Solutions (formerly AIP Private Markets) is a leading limited partner in private markets, serving as a co-investment partner to financial sponsors. Its broad private markets investment platform encompasses globally diversified fund of funds programmes, custom mandates and specialised programmes offering exposure to co-investments, secondaries, venture capital, and impact, among other strategies.