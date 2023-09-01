Neuberger Berman explains how asset selection drives deals

Intelligent asset selection is crucial in periods of volatility. GP-led secondaries provide the perfect opportunity to hand-pick the very best, say Neuberger Berman’s Boriana Karastoyanova, Ben Perl and Victor Ko.

This article is sponsored by Neuberger Berman

What’s been driving secondaries dealflow over the past 18 months?

Boriana Karastoyanova: The secondaries market has grown at a double-­digit rate for the past decade, almost doubling every five years. That has been driven by an increase in private assets under management, as well as an increase in active portfolio management by a variety of limited partners. Historically, this is an asset class where investors would make long-term commitments and let those play out. Now, however, they recognise the benefits of managing their exposures.

In addition to this active portfolio management, over the past 12 to 18 months we have observed pressures on private equity cashflows as a result of the macroeconomic environment. We have witnessed volatility in public markets and a decline in private equity exits, which triggered an estimated $106 billion net cash outflow for PE in 2022 alone. Given the impact of the denominator effect, in addition to longer hold periods, we believe LPs have turned to the secondaries market to manage their overexposure and cashflow needs.

Discounts to NAV have widened significantly for LP portfolios. Do you consider LP-led secondaries to be more attractive relative to GP-led deals as a result?

Ben Perl: Discounts in the LP-led market did widen at the end of last year, but started to recover in the first half of 2023. However, as a buyer, we believe it is unwise to focus too much on discounts to reported values, as not all NAVs are created equal.

In fact, that view is one reason we value the opportunity in GP-leds. We believe that what typically drives returns in these investments is not the discount to NAV; it is asset selection. Buying attractive, well-performing companies in interesting industries at attractive values.

In a way, those deals can sometimes be easier to execute, because sellers evaluate the attractiveness of liquidity based on the price relative to NAV. If we can create an attractive liquidity option at, or close to, NAV then that can be well received. As secondaries buyers, we don’t believe in prioritising the headline discount.

What is your approach to portfolio construction, particularly in light of the current macro environment?

BK: Portfolio construction really matters. We focus on investing in what we view as the right industries, with the right sponsors and the right underlying management teams. We also factor in geopolitical considerations where necessary. We believe that asset selection is paramount, so we have a laser focus on the operational performance of underlying businesses.

We believe the current environment allows us to be selective with respect to LP-led secondaries deals, but GP-led deals offer selectivity on steroids. We target what we deem to be quality assets in resilient industries with defensible margins, strong cashflow characteristics and sound capital structures, where we can do a bottom-up analysis. In our experience, these exceptional businesses are most likely to feature in GP-leds.

Indeed, in an environment such as this where there is the potential for a wider dispersion of returns, asset selection is more important than ever. It also, of course, becomes inherently more challenging to get your arms around the quality of assets when you are buying large, diversified portfolios.

BP: In this kind of environment, you cannot afford to be complacent. You need to understand the fundamentals of what you are buying, and that means selecting what you view as the right industries, the right sponsors, the right management teams and the right capital structures.

As an example, in this environment we are often asking whether the companies we are investing in can successfully navigate a recessionary environment, or cope with inflation, or high interest rates, especially if the balance sheet is no longer appropriately capitalised. This is the approach that we have always taken.

How would you describe supply/demand dynamics in the secondaries space right now?

Victor Ko: Investors’ need for liquidity is greater than it has ever been. In our experience, distributions have slowed, and private equity is no longer a self-funding asset class. LPs are facing net cash outflows for the first time in over a decade, on top of the denominator effect, which we see as creating huge demand for secondaries solutions both in the LP secondaries and GP-led secondaries markets.

However, the secondaries market remains highly undercapitalised. We estimate that current dry powder only represents around a year’s worth of transaction volume in terms of available equity, extending to no more than two years if you include potential leverage and near-term fundraising, and it allows greater selectivity for secondaries buyers. That undercapitalisation is more acute in the GP-led space, particularly in mid-caps.

The bulk of available dry powder seems to be more focused on LP secondaries, while transaction volume is roughly 50:50, leaving the GP-led market even more undercapitalised. We believe that significant imbalance in supply and demand is creating highly compelling opportunities for buyers, and enables us to select great assets at great prices.

Where do you see the most attractive opportunities in the market?

BK: Due to the favourable supply/demand dynamics that Victor describes, we are seeing strong opportunities to deploy capital across both GP- and LP-led deals, and in all size brackets. On a micro level, however, we have found that there are particularly compelling opportunities in the mid-market buyout space, where we have been able to find assets supported by secular tailwinds and with a strong reason to exist within their respective industries. These businesses are performing well and are often less reliant on financial engineering – and that is important in an elevated interest rate environment.

The mid-market businesses we target tend to be highly focused on cashflow generation, and the exit narrative is less reliant on the strength of capital markets.

You can have a fantastic, large company, but still find the exit story is severely hampered by the IPO window closing.

BP: We also see strong alignment with sponsors in many of these mid-market transactions. With GP-leds, we are able to partner with sponsors to create much-needed liquidity for the LPs that require it, while enabling those LPs that want to stay with the asset to roll over.

For us, we are able to buy a proven asset with a clear route to value creation, partnering with a sponsor in an incredibly aligned manner.

For many GPs, this will often be the largest single personal investment that they make. They typically roll over all their invested capital and all their accrued carry gains, and often invest meaningful new capital alongside us as well. That alignment is something that really excites us.

How will the GP- and LP-led markets evolve over the next few years?

BK: We believe that both the LP-led and GP-led secondaries markets have strong, long-term, sustainable tailwinds behind them based on the sheer growth of private markets. In addition, investors increasingly recognise the value of tapping into the secondaries market to achieve a variety of objectives. Meanwhile, GPs appear to recognise the value of using the GP-led market to generate distributions for LPs while continuing to back high-quality assets. Of course, there will be ebbs and flows, but overall, this is a market that we see as only moving in one direction.

BP: The growth potential of the secondaries market is also reflected in the number of firms that have been trying to gain exposure to this space in recent years, launching teams and buying dedicated secondaries businesses. The real inhibitor that we see for the industry is the availability of capital.

Over the past couple of years, there has been over $200 billion of transaction volume, and yet for every dollar deployed, only around 50 cents has been raised. If the market fails to replenish the dry powder required to satisfy the need for liquidity, that could potentially constrain growth. For now, however, as buyers, we will enjoy these favourable supply/demand dynamics.

What skills and expertise are necessary to be successful in the GP-led space? Victor Ko: GP-leds involve a lengthy and in-depth due diligence process, which usually takes six to 12 months. That requires deep sector expertise and capital markets knowledge, and the ability to tap into the resources of a broader platform. Having dedicated sector specialism across private and public markets is a key differentiator. Our private market platform is currently invested in more than 650 funds with over 360 LPAC seats, and has more than 500 direct investments in private companies. Our ability to support our GPs across different areas, including primary, secondaries, co-investment and private credit, enables us to build strong partnerships with GPs, which is key to success in GP-led transactions. Ben Perl: That ability to partner is incredibly important. These transactions often involve a well-diversified LP base being replaced with a highly concentrated LP base – sometimes, just a single secondaries partner such as ourselves. Sponsors, therefore, really care about who they are partnering with. They typically want to work with someone who has done this many times before and who works in a transparent manner with a long-term perspective. As an organisation, we can also work with that sponsor as a primary investor, co-investor and debt financier, which we believe puts us in a strong position to be a preferred partner.

Boriana Karastoyanova is a managing director and member of the secondaries team, Ben Perl is a managing director and global co-head of the secondaries team, and Victor Ko is a senior vice-president at Neuberger Berman