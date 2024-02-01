Share A- A+ 100%

Can the government regulate privately negotiated contracts between sophisticated parties?

This is one of the main points of contention being put to three judges at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday as business groups and industry bodies present oral arguments in a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s private fund advisers rule.

As readers will no doubt be aware, the SEC adopted new rules last August that affected the private equity industry on everything from GP-led secondaries processes to the negotiation of side letters and the disclosure of preferential terms. Critics say the rules are overreach; advocates say the Commission has the right to make such rules.

One of the industry bodies taking part in the litigation is the Alternative Investment Management Association, which represents around 2,100 corporate members in more than 60 countries. Its members, who are mainly private credit managers and hedge funds, are collectively responsible for more than $3 trillion across these asset classes, according to its website.

Speaking to staff at PEI Group’s London offices this week in the latest instalment of the PEI Presents series, Jack Inglis, AIMA’s chief executive, said he was confident the lawsuit would succeed, with a judgement expected by April. The SEC’s new rules restrict and prohibit long-standing business arrangements between private funds and their investors, and treat private funds more akin to publicly offered investment vehicles such as mutual funds, Inglis said.

“To suddenly change the basis upon which these funds are regulated goes away from what Congress explicitly exempted them from. [This] is, in our view, very simply unlawful,” Inglis said.

One way to address levelling the playing field outside of government intervention is by standardising fund documents, as a panel at a recent industry conference heard. Customised requests via side letters can prolong negotiations and make them more costly and onerous, Carolin Blank, head of relationships management EMEA at Hamilton Lane, said at the IPEM conference in Cannes last week. More standardised terms being set out in an LPA, as opposed to via individual side letters, will lead to greater transparency that could benefit all investors in a fund, large or small, she added.

At the heart of the whole matter is the concept of freedom of contract: the ability of a fund and an investor to reach terms that they deem to be mutually acceptable.

Market fundamentalists might argue that no one ever forces investors to buy a product if they don’t like the terms on offer. In reality, though, large and sophisticated institutional investors tend to have more bargaining power when it comes to negotiating side letter agreements and fund terms than their smaller, sometimes less sophisticated counterparts. Having said that, a free market dictates that those with bargaining power can achieve the best possible terms for themselves.

As more non-institutional capital comes into private markets and the industry finds itself increasingly in the public eye, the trade-off between proportionate and appropriate regulation will become an even more important one to balance.