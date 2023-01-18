NIIF invests in Lighthouse India’s latest fund

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund has committed 4 billion rupees to Lighthouse India Fund IV.

Name: The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund HQ: Mumbai, India

Mumbai, India AUM: $4.3 billion

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) Fund of Funds has announced a commitment of 4 billion rupees ($49.2 million; €45.3 million) to Lighthouse India Fund IV.

Lighthouse India Fund IV is a growth equity fund that will invest in fast-growing enterprises in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing and digital transformation, with a target size of up to 35 billion rupees ($430.7 million; €396.7 million).

Private equity investors Sachin Bhartiya, Sean Sovak, and Mukund Krishnaswami founded Lighthouse, a Mumbai-based firm, in 2006 with about $500 million in assets under management.

NIIF’s recent private equity commitments have focused on growth equity vehicles that have a diverse investment sector across the Asia-Pacific.

