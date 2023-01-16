Institution: Norfund

Headquarters: Oslo, Norway

AUM: NKr26.9 billion

Norfund has committed NKr53.1 million ($5.4 million; €5 billion ) to Water Access Accelerator Fund (W2AF), according to the firm’s website.

Managed by Incofin Investment Management, W2AF has a target size of $70 million and was launched in June 2020. It is an impact fund that will invest in technologies for potable water in Africa and Asia. The fund is targeting Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda.

Norfund, which was founded in 1997, is an organisation owned and funded by the government of Norway that invests in sustainable businesses in developing countries.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.