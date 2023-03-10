NYSCRF commits $700m to PE

New York State Common Retirement Fund has committed to two buyout funds.

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $242.3 billion

Allocation to Private Equity: 14.77%

The New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) has committed $700 million to two private equity funds, a source at the pension fund has confirmed.

The commitments comprised of $350 million each for PSC EP Discretionary Co-Invest III and Patient Square Equity Partners. A new partnership for the pension fund is Patient Square Capital, which makes investments in growth-oriented businesses with extensive exposure to the healthcare sector.

Founded in 2020, Patient Square Capital is a California-based healthcare investment firm that focuses on buyout investments in the healthcare sector across the US.

NYSCRF’s private equity portfolio is a 14.77 percent alternative investments portfolio. As of December 2022, it is valued at $242.3 billion. As illustrated below, the pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on North American vehicles with buyout strategies.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.