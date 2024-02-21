NYSCRF discloses PE commitments for Q4

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund
Headquarters: Albany, US
AUM: $246.3 billion
Allocation to Private equity: 14.87%
In December, the New York State Common Retirement Fund committed a total of $295 million to three alternative investment opportunities in the private equity sector, according to the latest transaction report.
The pension fund allocated funds to three specific private equity commitments:
- Altaris Health Partners VI received $175 million. This investment, managed by Altaris Capital Partners, marks a new relationship for the fund. Altaris focuses on healthcare investments primarily in North America.
- Empire Co-Invest II received $100 million. Managed by Insight Partners, an existing relationship, this investment involves additional capital for co-investment opportunities alongside Insight Partners XIII.
- Contour Venture Partners V received $20 million. Managed by Contour Venture Partners, another existing relationship, this investment will target seed-stage investments in sectors such as financial services technology and business services, primarily in North America.
The NYSCRF currently has an allocation of 14.87 percent to private equity, exceeding its target allocation of 10 percent.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments