NYSCRF discloses PE commitments for Q4

The US pension fund has outlined new commitments.

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $246.3 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 14.87%

In December, the New York State Common Retirement Fund committed a total of $295 million to three alternative investment opportunities in the private equity sector, according to the latest transaction report.

The pension fund allocated funds to three specific private equity commitments:

The NYSCRF currently has an allocation of 14.87 percent to private equity, exceeding its target allocation of 10 percent.

