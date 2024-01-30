NYSTRS announces commitments worth $430m

The Albany-based pension fund announced commitments to five private equity vehicles.

Institution: New York State Teachers’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $138.5 billion

Allocation to Private equity: 9.5%

New York State Teachers’ Retirement System committed $430 million to private equity vehicles between October and December 2023.

The commitments were comprised of $150 million to Hahn & Co IV, $80 million to A&M Capital Strategic Investments, $100 million to AMCSI Co-investment Partnership, an additional $50 million to Cortec Group Fund VIII and an additional $50 million to A&M Capital Partners III.

The US pension fund’s recent commitments have all been in funds that follow a buyouts strategy and focus on the North American region, except for Hahn & Co IV which targets opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

NYSTR has a current allocation of 9.5 percent to private equity which is above its target of 9 as illustrated below.

