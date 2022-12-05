NZ Super fund approves $70m commitment

The New Zealand sovereign wealth fund has committed to a private equity fund.

Institution: New Zealand Superannuation Fund

Headquarters: Auckland, New Zealand

AUM: NZ$60 billion ($38.55 billion; €36.49 billion)

Allocation to alternatives: 3.00%

New Zealand Superannuation Fund has agreed to commit $70 million to Movac Growth 6 Fund, which is managed by Movac.

The investment continues NZ Super Fund’s ongoing relationship with Movac – the sovereign wealth fund also previously committed to Movac’s Funds IV and V.

