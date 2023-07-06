Share A- A+ 100%

In many cases, fund sponsors are keen to promote the fact that well-known and sophisticated institutional investors have chosen their funds as recipients of their capital. In some cases, a sponsor may be less keen to publicise the makeup of its investor base, for various reasons including confidentiality or public perception.

This issue of LP identity disclosure may soon come to the fore if proposals from US antitrust agencies are brought into law. Last week, the Federal Trade Commission, the US’s antitrust enforcement body, released proposals in conjunction with the Department of Justice that would require parties who report under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act to submit significantly more information about US mergers. The proposals to the HSR form – which companies use to notify the relevant bodies about deals larger than $111.4 million – could slow dealmaking, with the FTC itself noting that the number of hours required to complete an average HSR filing would quadruple to 144 hours and could even take 382 hours. At least one law firm has referred to the proposals as “extraordinary”.

For investors in private equity funds, the proposals would also mean that fund sponsors would be required to disclose the identities of certain LPs in participating funds.

Crucially, the FTC notes in its proposals that disclosures submitted in an HSR filing are confidential and protected from disclosure to third parties, including from Freedom of Information Act requests. Still, the information may be disclosed in court proceedings, should a transaction a private equity fund is involved in be subject to a legal challenge.

At the heart of this part of the proposals appears to be a change in thinking when it comes to regulatory bodies’ need to know minority investors’ identities. In its proposal, the FTC notes that in 2011 it required the identification of holders of 5 percent or more in voting securities (but less than 50 percent of unincorporated entities) with an exception for limited partnerships in that it only required the identity of the GP to be disclosed.

The FTC says it has since decided that having “more complete information about all minority holders”, including the identification of LPs, would be beneficial to regulatory agencies.

Identification of LPs can provide valuable information about co-investors, and can help regulatory agencies understand a transaction in its entirety and “uncover investment relationships that may have competitive significance”, the FTC noted.

In general, LPs might like more visibility across their fellow investors, either to assess whether any of their fellow investors are a default risk, or to swap notes on issues such as if the fund they’re in is subject to a continuation fund process.

It is of course possible that the FTC’s proposals will be watered down – as we’ve seen with other regulatory proposals affecting private markets this year. Still, the proposals are the latest example of regulatory bodies shining a light on private equity in the interest of investor protection and preventing systemic risk. Whether you are a fan of this proposal or not, you have until the end of August to make your feelings known to the regulator.

– Carmela Mendoza contributed to this report.