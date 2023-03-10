OP&F confirm $40m to TA Associates

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, United States

AUM: $17.4 billion

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) has committed $40 million to TA XV, managed by TA Associates, a spokesman at the pension confirmed.

The pension fund previously committed up to $25 million to TA XIV in 2021.

TA Associates was founded in 1968 by Peter Brooke. The Boston-based firm expanded its presence in the US with the opening of its Silicon Valley office in 1982, specialising in buyouts, growth equity and recapitalisations.

The recent commitments from OP&F have focused on growth equity, buyout and debt strategies, with a focus on the healthcare, consumer goods, financial services, TMT and business sectors.

