Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund
Headquarters: Columbus, US
AUM: $17.43 billion
Allocation to private equity: 8.15%
The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund has allocated $110 million to private equity investments, with specific commitments including:
- $10 million to Spark Capital VIII,
- $20 million to Spark Capital Growth Fund V,
- $30 million to Clearlake Capital Partners VIII,
- $50 million to Cerberus Levered Loan Opportunities Fund V.
Notably, these commitments mark OP&F’s initial investments in Spark funds, while in 2021, the fund had committed up to $25 million to Clearlake VII. Following these commitments and considering the existing co-investment plan, OP&F still has $65 million for investment in the 2024 plan year.
The recent commitments align with the fund’s focus on venture capital, growth equity, distressed/turnaround and debt strategies within the North American region and across various sectors.
As of 31 December 2023, OP&F’s private markets portfolio stands at $1.44 billion, representing 8.15 percent of the total portfolio, with a target allocation of 10 percent for this asset class.
