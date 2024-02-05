The Columbus-based pension fund has committed to four private equity vehicles.

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.43 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.15%

The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund has allocated $110 million to private equity investments, with specific commitments including:

Notably, these commitments mark OP&F’s initial investments in Spark funds, while in 2021, the fund had committed up to $25 million to Clearlake VII. Following these commitments and considering the existing co-investment plan, OP&F still has $65 million for investment in the 2024 plan year.

The recent commitments align with the fund’s focus on venture capital, growth equity, distressed/turnaround and debt strategies within the North American region and across various sectors.

As of 31 December 2023, OP&F’s private markets portfolio stands at $1.44 billion, representing 8.15 percent of the total portfolio, with a target allocation of 10 percent for this asset class.

