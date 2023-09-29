OP&F makes a commitment to an energy and debt fund

The US public pension fund has allocated $130m to a private equity investment fund.

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $16.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.6%

The Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) have committed $80 million to EnCap Energy Transition Fund II and $50 million to Putnam Hill Private Credit Fund. These funds are managed by EnCap Investments and Putnam Hill Capital Partners, respectively.

EnCap Energy Transition Fund II is the latest transition fund focused on North American energy infrastructure and opportunities in renewable power. The fund aims to reach a target of $2 billion and has already secured initial commitments totalling $993.2 million.

The Putnam Hill Private Credit Fund is an American fund that focuses on providing debt financing for middle-market private equity investments.

Putnam Hill Capital Partners, headquartered in Greenwich, specialises in offering different forms of debt financing. They assist private equity firms in various financial transactions, such as leveraged buyouts, funding for expansion, refinancing existing debts and recapitalisation.

The US pension fund, with assets totalling $16.9 billion, currently has 8.6 percent of its portfolio allocated to private equity, just slightly above its intended target allocation of 8.5 percent.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.