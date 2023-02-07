The public pension has committed $150 million to EnCap Flatrock Midstream Fund V and $50 million to EnCap Flatrock Midstream Fund V - Co-Investment.

Name: Oregon State Treasury

Headquarters: Salem, US

AUM: $91.9 billion

Allocation to private equity: 26.6%

Oregon State Treasury has committed $150 million to venture capital funds EnCap Flatrock Midstream Fund V and $50 million to EnCap Flatrock Midstream Fund V – Co-Investment.

The public pension’s recent private equity commitments have focused on venture capital, buyouts and debt in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The pension allocates 26.6% of its total assets to private equity investments, amounting to $24.44 billion in capital.

