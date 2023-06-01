Our latest PEI 300 may be a farewell to the good times

The 2023 list is brimming with success stories. Future editions, however, are likely to reflect the dark clouds gathering over the fundraising landscape.

It’s no secret that the mood across private markets is low. Investors and managers alike are all too aware of the lack of capital in pockets, leaving funds undersubscribed and struggling to close. It’s a far cry from not too long ago, when one-and-done fundraises were commonplace and hard-caps were more of a suggestion than a rule.

For this reason, our 2023 PEI 300 ranking is something of a throwback. The annual list looks at GPs’ fundraising totals over the past five years, taking into account market highs and lows to create an overall leader board of the biggest private equity fundraisers. With this year’s edition harking back to 2018, some of the more recent difficulties facing the market have yet to make a dent.

In fact, this year’s capital-raising total is the largest yet: the full list collectively raised $3.13 trillion – up roughly $530 billion on 2022’s total – while firms needed to have raised at least $2.08 billion over the last five years to make the ranking at all. What’s more, for the first time, three firms cracked the $100 billion mark – a milestone for private equity as a whole.

It’s a big year for Blackstone, too. After missing out on the top spot last year as a result of KKR’s all-time record $126.5 billion haul, the firm is back at the top of the leader board for the sixth time in 10 years, raising $125.6 billion in total. When Private Equity International asked Joseph Baratta, Blackstone’s global head of private equity, how the firm managed to achieve this, he highlighted several recent accomplishments: the launch of its growth equity platform, which closed its debut fund on its hard-cap of $4.5 billion in 2021; its life sciences platform, whose inaugural fund reached its $4.6 billion hard-cap in 2020; and its private equity flagship, Blackstone Capital Partners VIII, which closed on $26 billion in 2019, above its $25 billion target. With most of the market’s fundraising troubles only arising in the last couple of years, Blackstone’s achievements managed to slide in under the wire.

Plenty of other GPs also saw success. The 2023 list welcomes 39 newcomers, 31 of which are US-based, while Europe also enjoys an increased presence in spite of an ongoing war, supply-chain issues and a rapidly tightening monetary policy. Moving east, the picture is less rosy: in Asia-Pacific, a slowing private equity market in China has resulted in more than two-thirds of firms headquartered in Hong Kong or mainland China slipping down the list.

Other changes in the 2023 ranking include the increased presence of some relatively new strategies. Almost all of the top 10 firms have been increasing their private wealth offerings in recent years by launching new products, hiring senior management staff or upping expectations for how much capital will be raised from the private wealth channel in future. In an increasingly crowded marketplace, GPs are innovating left, right and centre in order to attract as much capital as they can.

Of course, future iterations of the ranking may look quite different: if today’s fundraising turmoil continues into the years to come, the PEI 300 will begin to reflect it.

Some of PE’s biggest hitters are already struggling to meet their targets: Apollo Global Management said in its Q1 earnings call in May that it expects Fund X to close in the low-$20 billion range against a $25 billion target, while Carlyle Group acknowledged on its earnings call that it was “not pleased with our first-quarter results”. Future PEI 300 lists may well look rather different.