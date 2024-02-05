Share A- A+ 100%

Australia’s private equity market is seeing greater capital inflows as a result of changing LP appetites in Asia-Pacific, according to a senior executive at one of the country’s oldest and largest firms.

Rohan Wolfers, a managing director and 14-year veteran of mid-market buyout shop Pacific Equity Partners, told Private Equity International that the firm believes Australia is particularly attractive given its strong growth fundamentals, lower levels of competition in the mid-market and “relatively low-risk profile in the current macroeconomic and geopolitical climate”.

“We have observed more LP interest in Australian private equity generally – here they are writing new cheques, it typically is to the lowest-risk countries, which are the developed ones,” he said. “We are thus seeing some LPs rotating their Asian allocations into Australia from other Asian PE markets, especially the more developing ones that may be perceived as facing certain risks.”

Founded in 1998, PEP has more than A$8 billion ($5.2 billion; €4.8 billion) of assets under management across private equity, secure assets, credit and PEP Gateway – a semi-liquid vehicle targeting individual investors. PEP is Australia’s largest private equity firm by capital raised over the past five years and the 148th largest globally, per the latest PEI 300 ranking. The firm’s most recent flagship fund, the 2020-vintage Pacific Equity Partners VI, is 88 percent deployed, according to Wolfers.

Australian private equity activity has been on the up since 2018, bar a minor dip in 2020. Some 135 deals were completed in 2022, with deal value rising 17 percent year-on-year to $18.5 billion, according to the Australian Investment Council’s Yearbook 2023. Australia and New Zealand’s share of Asia-Pacific dealmaking rose 7 percent year-on-year in 2022 as firms diversified their exposure across the region, according to Bain & Co’s Asia-Pacific Private Equity Report 2023.

“There is more competition at a certain part of the market, but thankfully it’s not the part of the market that we play in,” Wolfers noted. “There are about 10 players from the pan-Asian and global segment who are active in the Australian market and they’re typically doing deals north of A$1 billion EV. I’d say the velocity of deals… per sponsor is going down because the number of offshore sponsors coming into Australia and spending more time here is going up.”

Wolfers believes Australia has additional capacity for private equity. “From a PE penetration standpoint – the industry funds versus the GDP of the country – Australia is below any advanced economy: we’re sub 5 percent on that front, versus some of the larger markets,” he said.

“If you were to look at penetration relative to the US, it would say that the Australian market could triple before we’d start to see too many competitive effects. I don’t think you are going to see it triple, just for clarity, but there is plenty of headroom… for the market there.”

Such a dynamic can prove beneficial for GPs lower down the food chain. “For people like us, more competition for the big stuff means we’re exiting our businesses into a better environment once we’ve grown them, but without the incremental competition when we buy,” Wolfers added.

Last year, PEP exited the final asset of its 2015-vintage Fund V via the transfer of New Zealand education group UP Education to a single-asset continuation fund, per a statement at the time. The A$2.1 billion Fund V delivered a 22 percent net IRR with zero loss across any investment, the statement said.

“Now the oldest asset we have left in our portfolio is three years old,” said Wolfers. “So we don’t have any liquidity pressure to speak of at the moment.”

– This article was updated with a more recent deployment percentage for Pacific Equity Partners VI.