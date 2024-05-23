Deals

PAG’s Shan: China’s buyout landscape is a ‘buyer’s market’

Speaking at SALT iConnections in New York, Weijian Shan, co-founder of pan-Asian giant PAG, said buyouts gave China investors more exit options than growth and venture deals.

