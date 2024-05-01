Partners Group: Business building in a new economic era

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
In the current environment, thematic investing and a value-creation skill set are critical for building businesses, says Partners Group’s Andrew Deakin.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination