Share A- A+ 100%

Private equity firms are increasingly excited about the prospect of delisting Japanese companies.

Speaking at the Hong Kong Venture Capital & Private Equity Association’s Asia Private Equity Forum on Friday, Ming Lu, KKR’s executive chairman of Asia-Pacific, said there were “sizeable opportunities” in Japan’s public-to-private cohort.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange last year requested that all listed companies on its Prime and Standard markets take “action to implement management that is conscious of cost of capital and stock price”. Under its new rules, companies trading below a price-to-book ratio of one could face being delisted.

Lu noted that over 40 percent of companies in the TOPIX 500 Index are trading at below one-times book. This compares with just 5 percent of companies in the S&P 500 Index and 24 percent in the Bloomberg European 500 Index, according to McKinsey.

“There’s no fundamental reason for them to not be able to improve [return on equities],” Lu added. “However, they need to do this with some structural reforms which can be better executed in the private sector.”

Lu’s comments follow the news last year that tech giant Toshiba had accepted a 2 trillion yen ($13.5 billion; €12.5 billion) take private offer from a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners after pressure from activist investors. KKR, for its part, completed the privatisation of Hitachi Transport System in March 2023 for a reported $5 billion.

“Activist shareholders now can make a real impact on corporate Japan’s decision making and you start to find that this opportunity will open up,” Lu said.

His sentiment was echoed later in the day by Tsuyoshi Yamazaki, a partner at Japan’s Integral Corporation, on a panel about the appeal of Japanese private equity. Yamazaki said the firm was seeing “more and more” take-private deals happening.

“I think one of the big reasons driving this trend is about the Tokyo Stock Exchange… trying to make the reforms. They’re pushing a lot of the listed companies to improve their RoE or increase their [price-to-book ratio] and strengthen the governance,” he added.

“These efforts taken by the TSE is kind of pushing the Japanese enterprises, especially like listed companies, to… focus on core business… Or if the company is not good enough to be listed in the exchange, you just should go private.”

Global managers have increased their focus on Japan over the past half-decade. Apollo Global Management and EQT are among those to have launched Tokyo offices since 2018. Bain Capital, meanwhile, raised 110 billion yen for its 2020-vintage Japan Middle Market Fund and Carlyle Group is in market with Carlyle Japan Partners V, according to Private Equity International data.

“I think [there is] definitely excessive amounts of dry powder coming to Japan, which is good and bad,” said Megumi Kiyozuka, president and representative director of CLSA Capital Partners, which invests in Japan via its Sunrise Capital unit.

“We have been competing with major, very capable, competitive GPs in history. The good news is they have been raising two times, three times, four times larger funds due to this strong demand from the global investors. As a result, their fund size is far bigger than us, so therefore we don’t compete [against] each other.”