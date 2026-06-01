PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Mid-market managers find their place on the PEI 300
LPs are showing increased interest in specialised mid-market strategies – a fact that is reflected in this year’s PEI 300.
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LPs are showing increased interest in specialised mid-market strategies – a fact that is reflected in this year’s PEI 300.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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