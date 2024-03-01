PEI Awards 2023: Americas winners

Large-Cap Firm of the Year in North America

1. Blackstone

2. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

3. Vista Equity Partners

In 2023, Blackstone became the first alternatives manager to reach $1 trillion in AUM and join the S&P 500 index. The firm also closed Blackstone Real Estate Partners X on $30.4 billion, the largest real estate or private equity drawdown fund ever raised, according to the firm. Major deals from the past year include acquiring climate technology company Copeland, which was valued at $14 billion, and the take-private of event planning platform Cvent in a deal worth $4.6 billion. Blackstone last won this award in 2019 and has won it five times in the last 10 years.

Mid-Market Firm of the Year in North America

1. Audax Private Equity

2. TA Associates

3. Arctos Partners

Audax Private Equity has been named Mid-Market Firm of the Year in North America for the second year in a row. The firm raised its largest pool of capital so far for its flagship strategy, Audax Private Equity Fund VII, closing on its hard-cap of $5.25 billion in July. The firm also raised $774 million for its debut lower mid-market fund, Audax Private Equity Origins Fund I, and maintained a strong dealmaking pace over the year with six new platform investments and 102 add-on acquisitions.

Limited Partner of the Year in North America

1. California Public Employees’ Retirement System

2. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation

3. Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management

This is the second year in a row that the California Public Employees’ Retirement System has been named Limited Partner of the Year in North America. Over the last year, the US’s biggest public pension plan delivered on its primary goals to increase co-investment, diversify its portfolio and enhance returns by backing undercapitalised diverse and emerging managers. Notable investments in 2023 include a $1.3 billion commitment to Ares Capital Europe VI and $750 million to Silver Lake Strategic Investors VI.

Deal of the Year in North America

1. Thoma Bravo for Coupa Software

2. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Stone Point Capital for Focus Financial Partners

3. Blackstone for Copeland

Technology-focused firm Thoma Bravo takes home this award for using its newest – and, so far, largest – buyout fund Thoma Bravo Fund XV to finance the take-private of Coupa Software, a cloud-based procurement firm. The company was valued at $8 billion. Since the acquisition, Thoma Bravo has appointed a new CEO to the firm, increased the use of offshore talent to increase cost efficiency and redesigned Coupa’s market strategies.

Exit of the Year in North America

1. TPG for Creative Artists Agency

2. Warburg Pincus for Summit Health-CityMD

3. General Atlantic for Oak Street Health

In September 2023, TPG completed the sale of its majority stake in Creative Artists Agency – a company that represents and manages the careers for a range of artists – for a valuation of $7 billion. The exit from CAA marks the conclusion of one of TPG’s longest holding periods, spanning 13 years. This is the second time TPG has won in this category since 2021, when it took home the award for its successful exit of cybersecurity platform McAfee.

Fundraise of the Year (Americas)

1. Blackstone

2. Patient Square Capital

3. Warburg Pincus

It’s been a big year for Blackstone on the fundraising front. The firm achieved significant fundraising milestones in January 2023, closing its private equity secondaries fund Strategic Partners IX on $22.2 billion and its inaugural GP-led continuation fund strategy Strategic Partners GP Solutions on $2.7 billion. The combined $25 billion set a record in secondaries fundraising. Blackstone last won in this category in 2019.

Distressed Debt Investor of the Year in North America

1. Ares Management

2. Oaktree Capital Management

3. Silver Point Capital

Bringing home this award for the first time, Ares Management’s Special Opportunities strategy, which finances debt and non-control equity solutions in the mid-market, has generated a 22.4 percent gross return since inception through to the end of September 2023. The strategy has deployed more than $14 billion since 2017 and sits within the firm’s private equity group, leveraging Ares’s private underwriting and due diligence capability for private market investments.

Firm of the Year in Canada

1. Whitehorse Liquidity Partners

2. OMERS Private Equity

3. Altas Partners

This marks a first-time win for Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, ending a five-year run for Brookfield Asset Management in this category. Across 2023, Whitehorse raised $2.4 billion, deployed more than $2 billion and distributed in excess of $1.2 billion to its investors. The firm also expanded its team by adding 29 employees – a 21 percent year-on-year increase – and delivered its inaugural annual ESG report, continuing its target of donating at least 1 percent of its revenues to diverse charities.

Firm of the Year in Latin America

1. Patria Investments

2. L Catterton

3. CVC Capital Partners

Winning in this category for the second year in a row, Patria Investments has committed $1.5 billion and completed 30 transactions over the past year, deploying nearly $600 million in Latin America and representing 20 percent of total PE capital invested in the region. The Cayman Islands-headquartered firm accounted for around 45 percent of the buyout capital raised in Latin America and has a total of $37.5 billion in AUM with $11.2 billion in private equity.

Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in North America

1. HarbourVest Partners

2. Neuberger Berman

3. AlpInvest Partners

HarbourVest Partners continues its winning streak in this category, having taken home this award every year since 2017. In 2023, the firm committed $2.78 billion to 50 funds in the Americas, of which 88 percent were oversubscribed. The firm’s presence in North America continues to grow, with headcount across its Boston and Toronto offices having grown to more than 900 employees as of June 2023.

Placement Agent of the Year in North America

1. Evercore

2. PJT Park Hill

3. Lazard

Evercore’s Private Funds Group sweeps up the award for Placement Agent of the Year in North America for the fifth year running after receiving more than half of all votes in this category. The adviser held final closes for seven North American private equity funds of around $29.5 billion of capital in 2023. Closed funds represented by the firm during the period include Genstar Capital Partners XI, Alpine Investors IX and Symphony Technology Group VII, all of which closed at their hard-caps.

Law Firm of the Year in North America (Fund Formation)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

3. Proskauer

Kirkland & Ellis takes the award for Fund Formation Law Firm of the Year in North America for the sixth year in a row. Across the qualifying period, Kirkland advised more than 300 funds, both closed and in process, representing $390 billion in aggregate commitments. North American PE fundraising mandates for the firm include advising Thoma Bravo on raising Fund XV, which closed on $24.3 billion, and GTCR on Fund XIV, which closed on $11.5 billion.

Law Firm of the Year in North America (Transactions)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

3. Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Kirkland & Ellis received more than half of the votes in this category to take home the gong for the fourth consecutive year. The firm advised on several $1 billion-plus transactions across the period for repeat clients, including Bain Capital on its $5.3 billion acquisition of consulting firm Guidehouse and the sale of its portfolio company Solenis, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, for $4.6 billion. The firm also advised Vista Equity Partners on its $4 billion acquisition of software firm EngageSmart.

Lender of the Year in North America

1. Audax Private Debt

2. Oaktree Capital Management

3. Golub Capital

Audax Private Debt secures its first win in this category, having closed transactions with 94 private equity sponsors across 242 transactions last year – up 85 percent over the previous year. The firm closed its Direct Lending Solutions Fund II during the qualifying period, exceeding its fundraising target of $2.25 billion. Including leverage, the platform has $4.5 billion of total investable capital. The firm also closed approximately $2.7 billion of commitments across its senior debt vehicles and launched two new CLOs.