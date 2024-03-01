PEI Awards 2023: Asia-Pacific winners

Large-Cap Firm of the Year in Asia

1. KKR

2. BPEA EQT

3. TPG

KKR is a mainstay figure in this category, taking home this award for the eighth consecutive year and the 10th time since the category was created in 2010. The firm is understood to have deployed $2.2 billion across the region’s private equity markets over the qualifying period, including eight new or follow-on investments. It is also understood to have completed four full or partial exits over the period, including two significant Greater China IPOs.

Mid-Market Firm of the Year in Asia

1. NSSK

2. Everstone

3. Investcorp

This is the Japanese stalwart’s first win in the mid-market category. NSSK closed its third flagship fund at a little more than ¥100 billion ($680 million; €630 million) in September – substantially north of its ¥60 billion predecessor – and closed its second impact fund at about ¥5 billion. It also completed two new business succession deals – comprising Sakura Pharmacy and water purifier business Takagi – as well as the double exit of two businesses that made up a funeral platform.

Limited Partner of the Year in Asia

1. GIC

2. Temasek

3. National Pension Service of Korea

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is best known in the private equity world for two things: its seemingly insatiable appetite for the asset class, and its propensity to fly under the radar. The institution’s roughly 13 percent allocation to private equity was enough to make it the second-largest PE enthusiast in Private Equity International’s Global Investor 100 ranking, up from third the previous year. This marks the institutional giant’s second consecutive win in this category.

Deal of the Year in Asia

1. KKR for Hitachi Transport

2. TPG for InvoCare

3. BPEA EQT for HDFC Credila

KKR’s Deal of the Year in Asia win this year was for the roughly $5.5 billion take-private of logistics business Hitachi Transport System, signed in November 2022 and completed in March 2023. The deal is understood to have been Japan’s largest M&A transaction of 2022. KKR last won in this category in 2021 for its acquisition of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu Group.

Exit of the Year in Asia

1. KKR for Kokusai Electric

2. Advantage Partners for United Precision Technologies

3. BPEA EQT for Vistra and Tricor

Not content with only winning deal of the year, KKR also received the nod for Asia-Pacific’s best exit. Following Japan’s largest private equity-backed IPO to date, KKR is understood to have made $2.7 billion of distributions from its investment in Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Kokusai Electric, representing more than 10x the invested cost. The firm initially acquired Kokusai from Hitachi in 2017, reportedly purchasing the division and a separate video solutions unit at a valuation of $2.3 billion.

Fundraise of the Year in Asia

1. Bain Capital

2. Primavera Capital Group

3. ChrysCapital

Boston-headquartered firm Bain Capital reportedly raised $7.1 billion for its fifth Asia-Pacific buyout fund – well north of its $5 billion target and its $4.65 billion 2018-vintage predecessor. This total was accompanied by another $750 million in co-investments from its employees. According to Private Equity International data, the fund launched in November 2022 and closed 12 months later, having held a $6 billion first close as early as May 2023. LPs included Alaska Permanent Fund, California State Teachers’ Retirement System and CPP Investments.

Firm of the Year in Australasia

1. KKR

2. TPG

3. PAG

This is KKR’s third award for Firm of the Year in Australasia. The global giant is understood to have completed two Australian exits over the qualifying period, selling hospitality business Australia Venue Co to PAG and environmental platform GreenCollar to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with the latter representing Australia’s first private equity exit to distribute millions across all employees. Existing asset Education Perfect also completed the bolt-on of assessment platform Essential Assessment.

Firm of the Year in China

1. Primavera Capital Group

2. True Light Capital

3. CDH Investments

Not only did Beijing’s Primavera Capital defy geopolitical tensions to raise one of last year’s largest China-headquartered private equity funds, but it also did so above target. Primavera Capital Fund IV, which will focus across Asia-Pacific and cross-border, closed on $4.1 billion in February against a $4 billion target. Notably, Fund IV was able to attract a number of US LPs, including New York State Teachers’ Retirement System and Texas Permanent School Fund.

Firm of the Year in Japan

1. NSSK

2. KKR

3. Advantage Partners

This is NSSK’s second consecutive win in this category and its fifth time being recognised as Firm of the Year in Japan. The firm closed its third flagship fund at a little over ¥100 billion ($680 million; €630 million) in October and closed its second impact fund on about ¥5 billion. NSSK also completed two new business succession deals during the qualifying period.

Firm of the Year in Korea

1. MBK Partners

2. Hahn & Company

3. UCK Partners

Headquartered in Seoul, Asia-Pacific investment giant MBK Partners – which has $25.6 billion in assets under management, according to PEI data – reportedly agreed to acquire Korean copper maker NexFlex for around $400 million during the qualifying period. This is MBK’s sixth win in this competitive category and marks the second year in a row that it is recognised as Firm of the Year in Korea. In July 2023, MBK Partners launched its sixth flagship buyout fund with a target of $7 billion, according to PEI data.

Firm of the Year in India

1. TPG

2. BPEA EQT

3. Everstone Capital

This is TPG’s first win in this category. With its India office operating out of Mumbai, TPG Asia is understood to have deployed or committed $1.6 billion across various private equity strategies in India and has seen an equal amount of realisations from full or partial exits, including the sale of Manipal Health in July to Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Firm of the Year in Southeast Asia

1. KKR

2. CVC Capital Partners

3. Quadria Capital

A mainstay of our Asia categories, KKR is named Firm of the Year in Southeast Asia for the eighth year running. Over the 12-month qualifying period, the global giant is understood to have made three investments in Southeast Asia, and exited Malaysian helicopter business Weststar Aviation back to the company’s parent, Weststar Group. The firm also bolstered its Southeast Asia private equity group in July 2023 by moving its former India managing director Prashant Kumar to Singapore to head up the team.

Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in Asia

1. HarbourVest Partners

2. LGT Capital Partners

3. Pantheon

HarbourVest Partners takes home its fourth consecutive win in the Fund of Funds Manager of the Year in Asia category. In the given 12-month period, HarbourVest committed $405.3 million into eight primary partnerships, and more than $400 million across seven co-investments, including new and existing deals. HarbourVest was also a key party in a consortium led by Potentia Capital, which took Nitro Software private in March 2023.

Placement Agent of the Year in Asia

1. Evercore

2. UBS Private Funds Group

3. PJT Park Hill

This year’s Placement Agent of the Year in Asia won by a landslide, taking 62 percent of the vote. Evercore wins in this category for the third time, having also taken home the award in 2019 and 2022. The global advisory firm helped to raise an aggregate of $4.5 billion across APAC funds in the last 12 months.

Law Firm of the Year in Asia (Fund Formation)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Clifford Chance

3. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Kirkland & Ellis enjoys a three-year streak of winning Law Firm of the Year in Asia awards in the Fund Formation category, having advised on funds with an aggregate value of $6 billion across the 12-month period. The firm took a role advising growth investment firm Creador, which focuses on South and Southeast Asia, on its $671 million Fund V, and advising Hong Kong-based firm Forebright Capital on its New Opportunities Fund III, which closed above $500 million.

Law Firm of the Year in Asia (Transactions)

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Clifford Chance

3. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Kirkland & Ellis worked on at least seven APAC-focused PE transactions over the qualifying period. Mandates for the firm included advising Bain Capital on its $3.16 billion take-private of data centres business Chinadata, and representing Crescent Point Capital, an Asia-focused PE firm with approximately $3.8 billion in AUM as of March 2023, in its acquisition by Ares Management. The firm also advised an investor consortium on its acquisition and development of Subway’s China business. This is Kirkland’s fifth consecutive win in this category.