PEI Awards 2023: Global winners

Energy Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. Blackstone

2. The Carlyle Group

3. Ardian

Blackstone scoops this award for the third year running and the fourth time in total. The alternatives giant completed or signed at least three private equity energy transactions over the period, including the announced acquisition of software provider Energy Exemplar alongside Vista Equity Partners for a reported $1 billion. Blackstone delivered cash realisations at an average of 2.7x gross MOIC (2.2x derived net MOIC) and committed approximately $2.4 billion to the energy transition over the period.

Sports-Focused Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. Arctos Sports Partners

2. Redbird Capital Partners

3. Bluestone Equity Partners

Arctos is named Sports-Focused Private Equity Firm of the Year for the second time in the award’s two-year history. The Dallas-headquartered firm committed $900 million across eight investments over the qualifying period, including in Liverpool FC owner Fenway Sports Group, and opened its first international office in London. Founded in 2019, its portfolio has grown to include the likes of Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain, Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils.

GP-Stakes Firm of the Year

1. Blue Owl Capital

2. Hunter Point Capital

3. Wafra

The GP stakes giant formerly known as Dyal Capital Partners defied fundraising headwinds to close Blue Owl GP Stakes V on $12.9 billion, well north of its $9 billion target. It also completed a minority investment in real assets firm Stonepeak and a follow-on investment in I Squared Capital, an infrastructure manager. This is Blue Owl’s first win in this category, which was created last year.

Healthcare Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. TPG

2. EQT

3. GHO Capital

Taking home the award for Healthcare Private Equity Firm of the Year for the second time in its history, TPG is understood to have invested or committed $5.3 billion to healthcare transactions over the 12-month period. It is also understood to have made full or partial exits worth a total of $1.6 billion. The firm closed its healthcare fund on $3.6 billion in December, the firm’s CEO Jon Winkelried said in a year-end earnings call.

Technology Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. Vista Equity Partners

2. Thoma Bravo

3. TPG

This is Vista Equity Partners’ first win as Technology Private Equity Firm of the Year. The Austin-based firm deployed $9.3 billion over the qualifying period across 15 add-on and nine platform investments, including cybersecurity platform KnowBe4 and software provider Duck Creek Technologies. It has also returned $8.1 billion to investors with recent exits including the sales of software-as-a-service business Apptio and virtual events platform Cvent.

Consumer Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. L Catterton

2. KKR

3. PAI Partners

This is L Catterton’s fifth win in this category. The firm invested approximately $3.4 billion into 22 new investments during the period and generated meaningful liquidity across the platform, representing $1.8 billion of gross realisations and a 2.4x gross MOIC. Exits for the firm in 2023 included the $1.5 billion IPO of footwear brand Birkenstock and a $424 million IPO of beauty company Oddity.

Long-term Private Equity Firm of the Year

1. CVC Capital Partners

2. KKR

3. BlackRock

CVC’s Strategic Opportunities strategy was established in 2014 to invest in businesses that do not suit the traditional PE mandate, using longer holding periods of between six and 15 years. Since its inception, the strategy has raised €8.5 billion in commitments. During 2023, it signed a strategic partnership to support the long-term growth of insurance provider Dale Underwriting Partners and acquired a minority stake in payroll provider SD Worx. This is CVC’s third win in this category.

Frontier Markets Firm of the Year

1. Actis

2. LeapFrog Investments

3. ECM Partners

This is the fourth time in the last five years that Actis has been named Frontier Markets Firm of the Year. In March 2023, the firm set interim targets of 60 percent of its AUM across its whole portfolio to be aligned with net zero by 2030, and for all current portfolio companies to have costed, board-approved net-zero plans by 2025. The firm’s active private equity investments include Nigerian pension fund administrator Sigma Pensions and South African fibre network operator Octotel.

Growth Equity Firm of the Year

1. KKR

2. Warburg Pincus

3. Summit Partners

This is the second year in a row that KKR has been named Growth Equity Firm of the Year. The firm’s third and largest tech growth fund, KKR Next Generation Technology Growth Fund III, closed in October 2023 on $3 billion, raising 34 percent more capital than its predecessor. The firm’s growth equity platform has invested more than $2.4 billion and realised around $750 million over the past year.

Impact Investment Firm of the Year

1. TPG

2. Bain Capital

3. KKR

With $18 billion in AUM across its various impact funds, TPG boasts one of the largest private markets impact investing platforms in the world – a fact that has led to it winning this award three years in a row and four years overall. The firm recently held the final close for its Rise Fund III on $2.7 billion, a 24 percent increase on its predecessor. TPG’s Rise platform has averted approximately 111.5 million metric tonnes of CO2, provided 40.6 million lower-income households with banking services and conserved 6 million hectares of forests.