PEI Awards 2023: Secondaries winners

Secondaries Deal of the Year in Europe

1. TPG GP Solutions, HarbourVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Glendower Capital, Pantheon and Lazard for Oakley Capital GP-led process

2. HarbourVest Partners, LGT Capital Partners, Eurazeo, Pantheon and Evercore for Triton GP-led process

3. AlpInvest Partners, LGT Capital Partners, StepStone Group and Lazard for Pollen Street Capital GP-led process

The race for Secondaries Deal of the Year in Europe was incredibly close, with the two top contenders receiving just over a quarter of all votes for the category. Edging ahead, however, was Oakley Capital’s continuation fund process to move German university group IU Group from its €800 million Oakley Capital Private Equity III fund into a new €1 billion-plus continuation fund vehicle. The transaction delivered a valuation at a premium to NAV for the fund, which realised an 85 percent gross IRR.

Secondaries Firm of the Year in Europe

1. AlpInvest Partners

2. Coller Capital

3. Glendower Capital

AlpInvest Partners’ key highlights during the qualifying period include making headway with its latest flagship programme and other secondaries-related programmes, and backing some of the region’s largest deals, including Pollen Street Capital’s GP-led process and One Equity Partners’ continuation fund. The Carlyle Group secondaries unit also entered into a strategic partnership with OpenAI to implement ChatGPT Enterprise for AlpInvest’s data analytics platform.

Secondaries Law Firm of the Year in Europe

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Proskauer

3. Ropes & Gray

Kirkland & Ellis once again takes home the gong for Secondaries Law Firm of the Year in Europe, picking up just over half of all votes cast in this category. The firm’s European secondaries team advised on transactions worth $42.3 billion during the qualifying period, around half of which accounted for 22 GP-led deals for the likes of Triton Partners, Oakley Capital and GHO Capital. On the LP portfolio side, the firm advised on 14 such transactions worth $4.9 billion in total, including for CPP Investments, Lexington Partners and Access Capital.

Secondaries Adviser of the Year in Europe

1. Evercore

2. Lazard

3. PJT Partners

Evercore picks up the award for Secondaries Adviser of the Year in Europe for the fourth year running. The firm closed or signed transactions worth around $8.7 billion in 2023 across at least 10 transactions. It advised on Triton Partners’ roughly €1.6 billion multi-asset deal, and Rivean Capital’s roughly €925 million single-asset continuation fund. On the LP portfolio sale side, the firm’s highlights included advising a global asset manager on the sale of 145 assets held by more than 100 entities and representing around $675 million in volume.

Secondaries Deal of the Year in the Americas

1. Blackstone Strategic Partners, HarbourVest Partners, Lexington Partners, Pantheon and Evercore for Alpine Investors GP-led process

2. Ardian, Blackstone, Apollo and PJT Park Hill for Kaiser Permanente LP sale

3. Lexington Partners, AlpInvest, Hamilton Lane, Adams Street Partners, Pomona Capital, Unigestion, Pantheon, Atalaya Capital Management, StepStone Group and Lazard for Wells Fargo/Norwest

In what is one of the biggest continuation fund deals to have ever closed, Alpine Investors moved residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform Apex Service Partners into a separate vehicle, backed by capital from some of the best-known secondaries buyers in the market. Alpine used capital from its latest flagship fund to invest in the $3.4 billion process in this Evercore-advised transaction.

Secondaries Firm of the Year in the Americas

1. Blackstone Strategic Partners

2. HarbourVest Partners

3. Whitehorse Liquidity Partners

Blackstone’s secondaries unit started the year off with a bang, raising the world’s largest secondaries programme. At $22.2 billion, its ninth flagship fund remains the world’s biggest dedicated secondaries pool of capital. It also raised $2.7 billion for its dedicated GP-led fund, meaning it has almost $25 billion to deploy from this programme. This is Strategic Partners’ second win in a row in this category and third overall.

Secondaries Law Firm of the Year in the Americas

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Ropes & Gray

3. Proskauer

Kirkland & Ellis extends its winning streak in this category, having amassed just under half of all votes cast. The law firm advised on transactions worth $124.5 billion in North America alone during the qualifying period. In North America, the firm advised GPs including Alpine Investors, Madison Dearborn Partners, Kinderhook Industries and Onex Partners. On the LP portfolio side, it advised Norwest Equity Partners and Norwest Mezzanine Partners on their spin-out from Wells Fargo.

Secondaries Adviser of the Year in the Americas

1. Evercore

2. PJT Partners

3. Lazard

Evercore continues to dominate in this category, having won this award every year since 2016. The firm worked on as much as $30 billion of North American volume during the period. On the GP-led side, this included a $3 billion-plus transaction, a $2 billion-plus deal, two $1 billion-plus deals and more than 10 mid-market and single-asset continuation funds for firms including Alpine Investors, Leonard Green & Partners, GTCR and L Catterton. It advised on as many as 45 LP portfolio deals during the period.

Secondaries Deal of the Year in Asia

1. TR Capital, StepStone Group and UBS for Samara Capital continuation vehicle

2. HarbourVest Partners, TPG NewQuest, Committed Advisors and UBS for Capital Square Partners multi-asset continuation vehicle

3. AlpInvest Partners and Evercore for Pacific Equity Partners continuation vehicle

TR Capital – which over the past year opened in India its sixth office in Asia – led a $150 million three-asset continuation fund involving India’s Samara Capital and its 2014-vintage Fund II. Samara decided for the best-performing assets remaining in its portfolio to a continuation fund in this UBS-advised transaction. Axiom Asia Private Capital, StepStone Group and Unigestion backed the deal as co-investors.

Secondaries Firm of the Year in Asia

1. TR Capital

2. HarbourVest Partners

3. TPG NewQuest

Hong Kong’s TR Capital picks up the award for Secondaries Firm of the Year in Asia for the fifth time since 2017. The firm closed four transactions totalling $150 million during the period, which included its acquisition of stakes in three Indian companies from Samara Capital II as a lead investor – a deal that has been recognised as Secondaries Deal of the Year in Asia this year. The firm also opened its sixth office in the region in New Delhi during the qualifying period.

Secondaries Law Firm of the Year in Asia

1. Kirkland & Ellis

2. Debevoise & Plimpton

3. Dechert

Kirkland & Ellis’s Asia secondaries team continues to dominate in this category. Kirkland advised on $3.49 billion of transactions in Asia-Pacific over the qualifying period, including four GP-leds worth a total of $992 million. Notable transactions for the firm in Asia included an RMB-to-USD continuation fund involving Kunling Capital, and its role on four LP portfolio sales in the region worth $2.5 billion, including for Cathay Life Insurance and Fubon Life Insurance.

Secondaries Adviser of the Year in Asia

1. Lazard

2. Campbell Lutyens

3. Greenhill

Enjoying its third win in this category, Lazard’s 15-strong team in the region completed several notable deals across the year. These included a A$255 million ($166.4 million, €154.5 million) single-asset continuation fund with Australia’s Quadrant Private Equity.