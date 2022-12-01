Perspectives 2023: Methodology

How we conducted our annual study of the investor community.

Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2023 Study is our annual survey of institutional investors’ approach to alternative asset classes. It provides a granular view of the market, both current and future, by gathering insight on investors’ asset allocations, propensity to invest and performance predictions.

It is a global study, reflected in the questions and the respondents, which allows for meaningful views and cross-regional comparisons across asset classes. The question set is reviewed annually in order to reflect market developments and shifts in sentiment.

For the 2023 study, we surveyed 107 institutional investors. Fieldwork was carried out in September and October. Participation is always anonymous.